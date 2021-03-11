Industrial Air Compressors Market Scope and Comprehensive Analysis by 2027 | Top Players: Ingersoll Rand, Airtex Compressors, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Grainger Company, Sullair, Sulzer Ltd., Bauer group

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Industrial Air Compressors Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Industrial Air Compressors Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Industrial Air Compressors Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Industrial Air Compressors Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Industrial Air Compressors Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Air compressors powers many devices. Air compressors can be used to push a piston, can be used to turn the shaft of air turbine, can be expended through a n nozzle to produce high speed jet spray. A device that converts power into potential energy which is stored in pressurized air or compressed air are called as air compressors. The power is generated using an electric motor gasoline or diesel engines. Air compressors stores and supply air/gas for various industrial applications such as chemicals, automobiles, pulp & paper etc.

Oiled air compressors are responsible for contamination and noisy operations of oil free air compressors are the major technological drawback of air compressors. However technology advancements and recent designs of air compressors which reduced the noise and maintenance costs are responsible for driving the global industrial air compressor market. The key industrial air compressors market driver is rapid industrialization particularly in developing regions. Renewal of installed infrastructure projects can lead to increase in demand of industrial air compressors in developed regions.

Currently, North America and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) serves as a largest and second largest market for Industrial Air Compressors due to flourishing sectors such as energy & power generation, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Europe and North America are estimated to be matured markets. Middle East and Africa Industrial Air Compressors market are still at the nascent stage. However, emerging countries like UAE & Brazil are estimated to have a significant market share in the near future. APEJ is estimated to be the largest market in terms of market share by value and is expected to have the highest CAGR as compared to other regions during the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

On the basis of product type, the global Industrial Air Compressors market is segmented into

Positive Displacement Air Compressor

o Piston Type Air Compressor

o Rotary Screw Air Compressor

o Reciprocating Air Compressor

Negative Displacement Air Compressor

o Centrifugal Air Compressor

o Axial Air Compressor

On the basis of technology, the global Industrial Air Compressors market is segmented into

Rotary Type Air Compressor

o Scroll Type Air Compressor

o Rotary Helical Screw Type Air Compressor

o Rotary Sliding Vane Type Air Compressor

Reciprocating Type Air Compressor

o Single Stage Air Compressor

o Two Stage Air Compressor

o Rocking Piston Type Air Compressor

o Diaphragm Type Air Compressor

On the basis of Lubricant Type, the global Industrial Air Compressors market is segmented into

Oiled

Oil Free

On the basis of pressure delivered, the global Industrial Air Compressors market is segmented into

Low-Pressure Air Compressors

Medium-Pressure Air Compressors

High-Pressure Air Compressors

On the basis of end user, the global Industrial Air Compressors market is segmented into

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Metals Processing

Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Automobile

Rubber & Plastics

Construction

Profiling of Market Players:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

