The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Air Filtration market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Air Filtration Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Air Filtration market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Industrial Air Filtration Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Industrial Air Filtration Market

The global industrial air filtration market size was valued at USD 10.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The need to control industrial air quality across a range of end use industries is a key factor anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. Air filtration provides an effective way to control contaminants by reducing their concentration to an acceptable level, subsequently improving the indoor air quality. Additionally, the rising need to reduce energy consumption across several industrial applications may elevate demand for an effective industrial air filtration system. Growing concerns regarding environmental health coupled with reducing raw material resources and natural depositories are primarily expected to fuel industry growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, favorable government regulations pertaining to emission norms coupled with enforcement of workforce health and safety regulations in several regions is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. For instance,the Clean Air Act is the U.S. federal law designed to control air pollution on a national level. Growth of industrial and manufacturing units, automotive, and commercial sector in the region led to the implementation of several regulations concerning the industrial air filtration. Further, implementation of the Kyoto Protocol on a global level, is an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that forces industries to adopt the industrial air filtration concept.

Technological advancements in the industrial air filtration system is expected to provide avenues for market growth over the forecast period. For instance, usage of inhibited oxidation in wet scrubbers provides numerous advantages such as low reagent cost, low reagent usage, and low overall life cycle cost. In the inhibited oxidation process, emulsified sulfur is added to the reagent feed tank, reducing the oxidation rate to below 15%, thus allowing the usage of less expensive materials because the mechanism for corrosion has been removed. Usage of such advanced technologies and mechanisms are anticipated to drive the market for industrial air filtration.

Modern industrial air filtration products facilitate filtration system designers and plant managers to decrease operating costs and realize savings related to energy cost as well as complying with required quality standards.Several technologies are engaged for enhancing the performance and quality of industrial air filtration systems along with reducing the overall costs. The increasing need to reduce energy consumption across several industrial applications may elevate demand for an effective industrial air filtration system. Growing concerns regarding environmental health coupled with reducing raw material resources and natural depositories are primarily expected to fuel industry growth over the forecast period.

Industrial air filtration system is used across several industries including power, food, cement, metals, and pharmaceuticals. However, high capital and operating cost associated with industrial air filtration systems are expected to hinder the market for industrial air filtration. Purification of contaminated air requires advanced filtration equipment, which results in increased capital investment. This makes the overall system expensive to operate in terms of maintenance cost and energy consumption.

Product Insights of Industrial Air Filtration Market

Based on product, the industrial air filtration market has been segregated into dust collectors, oil mist collectors, HEPA filters, cartridge collectors and filters, baghouse filters, welding fume extractors, wet scrubbers, and dry scrubbers. Amongst these, the wet scrubbers segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is also expected to witness a CAGR exceeding 7% over the forecast period. Wet scrubbers have consistent collection efficiency, airflow and static pressure, on account of which it can be used in a range of applications where constant airflow is required. However, there are few factors hampering the growth of wet scrubbers such as high power consumption, corrosion problems, and high amount of waste generation.

Dry scrubbers have emerged as a substitute for the wet variants, overcoming numerous drawbacks associated with the latter. The dry scrubbers segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to benefits such as highly corrosion resistant, less waste generation, and low operating cost. Dust collectors are expected to register a CAGR of more than 6.5% over the forecast period. Dust collectors offer several benefits including protection from harmful effects of pollution, improving productivity, compliance with health and air emission regulations, and environmental protection from manufacturing pollutants. Oil mist collectors and High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are also expected to witness steady growth through 2027.

End-use Insights

Industrial air filters in the production vertical are of critical importance as they protect sensitive and advanced manufacturing processes and reduce the risk of microbiological as well as molecular contamination. These purifiers primarily find application in cement, food, agriculture, pharmaceutical, metal processing, pulp and paper, plastic, and power industries. The power segment captured a share of more than 19% in the overall market for industrial air filtration in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to witness considerable growth as industrial air filtration systems help handle toxic, hazardous, and radioactive gas streams. Furthermore, power generation plants have to compulsorily maintain air and gas flow rates within the environmental parameters, leading to the increased usage of such purification equipment.

The food segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period and accounted for more than 17.5% of the overall revenue in 2019. The aim of air filtration in the food sector is to guarantee the supply of high-quality filtered air. Legislations pertaining to food safety, coupled with retailer manufacturing standards and codes of practice for high risk food manufacturing, provide avenues for segment growth. Increasing responsibility on the part of food manufacturers to identify and control potential hazards to food safety by utilizing a risk assessment system such as Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) also provides market growth opportunities.

Regional Insights of Industrial Air Filtration Market

Europe held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than 27.0% of the global market for industrial air filtration that year. The food industry in Europe is highly diversified and is characterized by the presence of several small-scale businesses. It is expected to witness healthy growth over the next few years, which is expected to drive the regional market. Latin America held a modest share in 2019 but is expected to record a healthy growth at a CAGR exceeding 7.5% over the next seven years. This growth is attributed to increasing demand across the metal and food and beverage industry in the region.

The Asia Pacific market for industrial air filtration is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing per capita income are expected to drive the regional market. China is expected to emerge as a worldwide hub for industrial air filtration equipment manufacturing owing to its low labor and infrastructure costs. Moreover, the region is presumed to witness entry of several pharmaceutical companies to meet domestic export and import demands, thereby aiding regional growth.

Market Share Insights of Industrial Air Filtration Market

The market features the presence of both large-scale and medium-scale industrial air filtration equipment manufacturers. The major players include Honeywell International, Inc.; MANN+HUMMEL; Daikin Industries, Ltd.; Clean TeQ Holdings Limited; 3M; and SPX Corporation. These companies are aggressively investing in R&D activities to develop novel filters in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.

Furthermore, the key manufacturers are also emphasizing on strengthening their regional presence by collaborating with other players offering similar products and services to augment their market presence and achieve a competitive advantage over peers. Similarly, companies also implement inorganic growth strategies in order to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2018, Mann+Hummel announced the acquisition of U.S. based air filtration firm called Tri-Dim Filter Corp. The acquisition was aimed at the expansion of the companyâ€™s product offerings in U.S. and Canada.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Industrial Air Filtration Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends from 2016 to 2027 in each of the sub-segments. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global industrial air filtration market report based on product, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Dust Collectors

Oil Mist Collectors

HEPA Filters

Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F)

Baghouse Filters

Welding Fume Extractors

Wet Scrubbers

Dry Scrubbers

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Cement

Food

Metals

Power

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Paper & Pulp and Woodworking

Plastic

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Industrial Air Filtration Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580