Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Research Report: Kemira, BWA Water Additives, Dow, Clariant, Accepta, Akzo Nobel, American Water Chemicals, Ashland, Avista Technologies, BASF, GE Water and Process Technologies, Genesys, Innovative Chemical Technologies, Italmatch Chemicals, Nalco, Nowata, Solenis, Solvay

Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market by Type: Polymer-based, Phosphonate-based

Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market by Application: Oil gasd and mining, Wastwater treatment, Food nad beverage, Pulp and paper

The global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals market?

Table Of Content

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polymer-based

1.2.2 Phosphonate-based

1.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals by Application

4.1 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil gasd and mining

4.1.2 Wastwater treatment

4.1.3 Food nad beverage

4.1.4 Pulp and paper

4.2 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals by Application

5 North America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Business

10.1 Kemira

10.1.1 Kemira Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kemira Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Kemira Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Kemira Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.1.5 Kemira Recent Development

10.2 BWA Water Additives

10.2.1 BWA Water Additives Corporation Information

10.2.2 BWA Water Additives Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BWA Water Additives Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 BWA Water Additives Recent Development

10.3 Dow

10.3.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Dow Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dow Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.3.5 Dow Recent Development

10.4 Clariant

10.4.1 Clariant Corporation Information

10.4.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Clariant Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Clariant Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.4.5 Clariant Recent Development

10.5 Accepta

10.5.1 Accepta Corporation Information

10.5.2 Accepta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Accepta Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Accepta Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.5.5 Accepta Recent Development

10.6 Akzo Nobel

10.6.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

10.6.2 Akzo Nobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Akzo Nobel Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Akzo Nobel Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.6.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

10.7 American Water Chemicals

10.7.1 American Water Chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 American Water Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 American Water Chemicals Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 American Water Chemicals Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.7.5 American Water Chemicals Recent Development

10.8 Ashland

10.8.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ashland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Ashland Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ashland Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.8.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.9 Avista Technologies

10.9.1 Avista Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Avista Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Avista Technologies Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Avista Technologies Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.9.5 Avista Technologies Recent Development

10.10 BASF

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BASF Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BASF Recent Development

10.11 GE Water and Process Technologies

10.11.1 GE Water and Process Technologies Corporation Information

10.11.2 GE Water and Process Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 GE Water and Process Technologies Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 GE Water and Process Technologies Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.11.5 GE Water and Process Technologies Recent Development

10.12 Genesys

10.12.1 Genesys Corporation Information

10.12.2 Genesys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Genesys Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Genesys Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.12.5 Genesys Recent Development

10.13 Innovative Chemical Technologies

10.13.1 Innovative Chemical Technologies Corporation Information

10.13.2 Innovative Chemical Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Innovative Chemical Technologies Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Innovative Chemical Technologies Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.13.5 Innovative Chemical Technologies Recent Development

10.14 Italmatch Chemicals

10.14.1 Italmatch Chemicals Corporation Information

10.14.2 Italmatch Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Italmatch Chemicals Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Italmatch Chemicals Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.14.5 Italmatch Chemicals Recent Development

10.15 Nalco

10.15.1 Nalco Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nalco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Nalco Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Nalco Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.15.5 Nalco Recent Development

10.16 Nowata

10.16.1 Nowata Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nowata Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Nowata Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Nowata Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.16.5 Nowata Recent Development

10.17 Solenis

10.17.1 Solenis Corporation Information

10.17.2 Solenis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Solenis Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Solenis Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.17.5 Solenis Recent Development

10.18 Solvay

10.18.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.18.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Solvay Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Solvay Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Products Offered

10.18.5 Solvay Recent Development

11 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Anti-scaling Chemicals Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

