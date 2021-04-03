Industrial Automation Control Market 2019 With Top Countries Data: Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Share, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Latest market study on “Industrial Automation Control Market to 2027 by Solution (DCS, SCADA, PLC, PLM, and Others); Industry Vertical (Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Food & Beverage, Metal & Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, and Others); and End User (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Industrial Automation Control Market is estimated to reach US$ 324.6 Bn by 2027 from US$ 158.5 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The industrial automation control experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for industrial automation control comprises of some well-established players across the globe. Since last decade, the demand in different end-user industry has accelerated significantly with growing adoption of automation and ground-breaking technology enhancements. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, B&R Industrial Automation Gmbh, and Beckhoff among others.

Use of automation is gaining high momentum in both process and discrete industries, depending upon the usage of advanced technologies. Both the sector uses different technologies, solutions, and component to ensure proper implementation of industrial automation. Solutions such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PLM, and plant asset management as well as Cybersecurity holds a distinct position in facilitating ease in the manufacturing process. Technologies such as condition monitoring, IIoT, AI, big data analytics, virtual reality, and augmented reality helps to have access over real-time data required at the time of precision decision making. Machine vision, sensor, HMI, control valves, control devices, industrial robots, industrial PC, field instruments, and many other components are used to go ahead with manufacturing operations. In discrete industries, it produces distinct products which use bills of materials and routings to define lead times and costs.

Within the Industrial Automation Control market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Industrial Automation Control market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The reports cover key developments in the Industrial Automation Control market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Industrial Automation Control market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Industrial Automation Control in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Industrial Automation Control market.

