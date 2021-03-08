Industrial Battery Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Industrial Battery Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Industrial Battery market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Industrial Battery market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Industrial Battery market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Industrial Battery market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Industrial Battery market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Industrial Battery market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Industrial Battery Market Research Report: Johnson Controls (US), Exide Technologies (US), EnerSys (US), SAFT (France), GS Yuasa (Japan)

Global Industrial Battery Market by Type: Lead-acid Batteries, Lithium-based Batteries, Nickel-based Batteries, Others

Global Industrial Battery Market by Application: Telecom & Data Communication, Industrial Equipment, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup, Grid-Level Energy Storage, Others

The global Industrial Battery market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Industrial Battery market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Industrial Battery market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Industrial Battery market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Industrial Battery market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Industrial Battery market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Industrial Battery market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Industrial Battery market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Industrial Battery market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Industrial Battery market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Industrial Battery market?

Table Of Content

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Battery Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Battery Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lead-acid Batteries

1.2.2 Lithium-based Batteries

1.2.3 Nickel-based Batteries

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Industrial Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Industrial Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Industrial Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Industrial Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Industrial Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Industrial Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Industrial Battery by Application

4.1 Industrial Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Telecom & Data Communication

4.1.2 Industrial Equipment

4.1.3 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup

4.1.4 Grid-Level Energy Storage

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery by Application

5 North America Industrial Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Industrial Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Battery Business

10.1 Johnson Controls (US)

10.1.1 Johnson Controls (US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johnson Controls (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Johnson Controls (US) Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Johnson Controls (US) Industrial Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Johnson Controls (US) Recent Development

10.2 Exide Technologies (US)

10.2.1 Exide Technologies (US) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Exide Technologies (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Exide Technologies (US) Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Exide Technologies (US) Recent Development

10.3 EnerSys (US)

10.3.1 EnerSys (US) Corporation Information

10.3.2 EnerSys (US) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 EnerSys (US) Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 EnerSys (US) Industrial Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 EnerSys (US) Recent Development

10.4 SAFT (France)

10.4.1 SAFT (France) Corporation Information

10.4.2 SAFT (France) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 SAFT (France) Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SAFT (France) Industrial Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 SAFT (France) Recent Development

10.5 GS Yuasa (Japan)

10.5.1 GS Yuasa (Japan) Corporation Information

10.5.2 GS Yuasa (Japan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 GS Yuasa (Japan) Industrial Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 GS Yuasa (Japan) Industrial Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 GS Yuasa (Japan) Recent Development

…

11 Industrial Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

