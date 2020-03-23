Industrial Centrifuges Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | Schlumberger Limited, Thomas Broadbent & Sons Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL, ANDRITZ

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Industrial Centrifuges Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hiller Separation & Process GmbH, FLOTTWEG SE, Schlumberger Limited, Thomas Broadbent & Sons Ltd, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, ALFA LAVAL, ANDRITZ, FLSmidth, Gruppo Pieralisi – PIERALISI MAIP S.p.A, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd, HAUS Centrifuge Technologies, FDI Creative Services, Inc, HUADING SEPARATOR, Centrisys, Filtertech, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Polat Group Redüktör, Rousselet Robatel, SIEBTECHNIK TEMA GmbH, SPX FLOW, TEMA Systems Inc. and others

Market Definition: Global Industrial Centrifuges Market

Industrial centrifuge is a machine which performs a specific function of separation of fluid and particle. Industrial centrifuge is widely used in separation processes such as in liquid-liquid separation, solids from liquids and liquid-liquid-solid separation. Industrial centrifuge has applications in pharmaceutical industry for evaluation of suspensions and emulsions, to determine molecular weight of colloids, biological products and production of bulk drugs.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand from chemical process and food processing industries might act as a catalyst for the market growth

Rise in awareness among people regarding environment and waste water management would enhance the market growth

Technological development and growth in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food processing industries might accelerate the market growth

Increase in the demand of centrifuges from oil and gas industry due to increase in production activities has driven the market growth

Market Restraints

High costs of centrifuge can act as a restraint for the market growth

Slow rate of replacement of centrifuge because of long life span would hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Industrial Centrifuges Market

By Type

Sedimentation Centrifuges Clarifier/Thickener Centrifuges Decanter Centrifuges Disc Stack Centrifuges Hydrocyclones

Filtering Centrifuges Basket Centrifuges Scroll Screen Centrifuges Peeler Centrifuges Pusher Centrifuges



By Design

Horizontal Centrifuges

Vertical Centrifuges

By Operation

Continuous Centrifuges

Batch Centrifuges

By Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

By End User

Power Industry

Wastewater Treatment Plants

Food and Beverage Industry

Mining Industry

Chemicals Industry

Water Purification Plants

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Metal Processing Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

