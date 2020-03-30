Industrial Cleaners Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2018-2028

Report Description

XploreMR offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global industrial cleaners market between 2018 and 2028, in its new report titled, 'Industrial Cleaners Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028'. This study analyses the global industrial cleaners market dynamics and trends across eight regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, China, Japan and India, and offers an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends responsible for the growth of the global industrial cleaners market over the forecast period. The market has been segmented on the basis of product type and end use industry, where industrial cleaners are most prominently used. The industrial cleaners market study covers various perspectives of the market, including value chain, forecast factors, and competition landscape, as well as regional and segmental pricing analysis. The study also analyses the effect of various macro-economic factors related to the growth of the industrial cleaners market. As per the findings of the market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global industrial cleaners market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2028, in terms of value. Growing consumer needs, stabilizing crude oil prices, chemicals industry growth, and increasing manufacturing industries are some of the key drivers expected to contribute towards the growth of industrial cleaners market over the forecast period.

This XploreMR report on the global industrial cleaners market carefully analyses the market on a regional and global level through two market segments – product type and end use industry. The key objective of the report is to highlight an overview of the industrial cleaners market by country, across regions, and to offer key insights on current market trends, competition landscape, demand, growth opportunities, and other relevant information in a suitable manner to the buyers or various stakeholders in the global industrial cleaners market.

Industrial cleaners are an essential part of any manufacturing industry. Chemicals, oil & gas, petrochemicals, sugar, textiles, food & beverages, automobiles, paper, and various other industries have an extensive demand for industrial cleaners. These industries use various manufacturing equipment and processes that require proper cleaning and sanitation to keep the manufacturing process and equipment up and running efficiently, and to reduce maintenance downtime. Some industrial cleaners are also used during manufacturing processes, like de-foaming agents, deodorizers, and optical effect products, as they serve the purpose of cleaning the product and add value-added elements to the finished product. Some industrial cleaners such as surfactants, disinfectants, degreasers, acidic cleaners, and decontaminants are exclusively used after the manufacturing process to keep the equipment and surroundings clean. Industrial cleaners thus help in manufacturing processes, as well as to safeguard the environment and human health.

The industrial cleaners market report starts with market definitions, followed by market taxonomy – product type and end use industry product mapping, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, and trends), and market background and analysis by key segments, along with regional analysis and competition assessment. In the subsequent section, the industrial cleaners market report describes macro-economic factors, other forecast factors, value chain, and regional weighted average pricing analysis. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global industrial cleaners market at a qualitative level, based on analysis insights and facts.

Each section of the study covers a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the industrial cleaners market on the basis of historical developments, facts, and key opinions collected from industry participants through interviews.

Industrial Cleaners Market: Segmentation

Product Type

End Use Industry

Region

Acidic Cleaners

Optical Effect Products & Stabilizers

Surfactants

De-foaming Agents

Disinfectants

Degreasers

Deodorizers

Refinery Specific Cleaners

Decontaminants

Spill Cleanup & Others

Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Paper & Print

Sugar

Textiles

Other Manufacturing

North America

Latin America

Europe

South East Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

China

Japan

India

In the following sections of the industrial cleaners market report, market volume (Tons) and value (US$ Mn) projections on the basis of the respective segments, followed by a summarised view of the eight prominent regions on a global level, have been covered. The industrial cleaners market information covers unique analysis frameworks, along with key insights and facts such as year-on-year growth trends, market attractiveness, absolute $ opportunity analysis, and share analysis for each segment mentioned above.

In order to provide an accurate analysis and forecast, we started the analysis of the market by calculating the current market size, which provides us a base for the industrial cleaners market, and provides key insights into how the global industrial cleaners market is expected to grow over the projected period. To get a better understanding of the industrial cleaners market, we followed three different types of analysis to triangulate the outcomes: primary, secondary, andXploreMR analysis.

The industrial cleaners market analysis is also presented in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to evaluate individual segment’s relative change in market share and respective contribution to the industrial cleaners market growth. Another key detail of the industrial cleaners market report, which is often overlooked while forecasting a market, is the analysis and revenue forecast of industrial cleaners market in terms of absolute $ opportunity by each and individual segment.

In the final section of the study, a competitive analysis of the industrial cleaners market players has been included to provide a dashboard view of market players, categorised on the basis of manufacturers present in the value chain, their share in the global industrial cleaners market, and key differentiating strategies. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included under the scope of the industrial cleaners market report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, recent developments, and product innovations. Examples of some of the key competitors in the industrial cleaners market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M Company, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Kao Chemicals GmbH, and Neos Company Limited, among others.

