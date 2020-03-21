Industrial Drums Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Industrial Drums Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Industrial Drums market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1590999/global-industrial-drums-market

The competitive landscape of the global Industrial Drums market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Industrial Drums market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Drums Market Research Report: Greif, Inc., Mauser Group B.V., Industrial Container Services, LLC, Schutz Container Systems, Inc., Sicagen India Limited, Eagle Manufacturing Company, Myers Container, LLC, Time Technoplast Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., TPL Plastech Limited, U.S. Coexcell Inc., The Metal Drum Company, Three Rivers Packaging, Inc., Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc., Fibrestar Drums Ltd., Great Western Containers Inc., Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd., Peninsula Drums Cc, Muller AG Verpackungen

Global Industrial Drums Market by Type: Steel Drum, Plastic Drum, Fibre Drum

Global Industrial Drums Market by Application: Chemical & Fertilisers, Petroleum & Lubricants, Building & Construction, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others

The Industrial Drums market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Industrial Drums market. In this chapter of the Industrial Drums report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Industrial Drums report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Industrial Drums market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Industrial Drums market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Industrial Drums market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Industrial Drums market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Industrial Drums market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Industrial Drums market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1590999/global-industrial-drums-market

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Drums Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Drums Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Drums Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Steel Drum

1.2.2 Plastic Drum

1.2.3 Fibre Drum

1.3 Global Industrial Drums Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Drums Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Drums Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Drums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Drums Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Drums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Drums Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Drums Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Drums Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Drums Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Industrial Drums Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Drums Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Drums Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Drums Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Drums Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Drums Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Drums Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Drums Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Drums as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Drums Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Drums Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Drums Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Drums Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Drums Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Drums Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Industrial Drums Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Drums Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Drums Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Drums Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Industrial Drums Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Industrial Drums Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Industrial Drums Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Industrial Drums Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Industrial Drums by Application

4.1 Industrial Drums Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical & Fertilisers

4.1.2 Petroleum & Lubricants

4.1.3 Building & Construction

4.1.4 Food & Beverages

4.1.5 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Drums Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Drums Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Drums Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Drums Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Drums by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Drums by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Drums by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Drums by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums by Application

5 North America Industrial Drums Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Drums Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Drums Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Drums Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Drums Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Industrial Drums Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Drums Business

10.1 Greif, Inc.

10.1.1 Greif, Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Greif, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Greif, Inc. Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Greif, Inc. Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.1.5 Greif, Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Mauser Group B.V.

10.2.1 Mauser Group B.V. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mauser Group B.V. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Mauser Group B.V. Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Mauser Group B.V. Recent Development

10.3 Industrial Container Services, LLC

10.3.1 Industrial Container Services, LLC Corporation Information

10.3.2 Industrial Container Services, LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Industrial Container Services, LLC Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Industrial Container Services, LLC Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.3.5 Industrial Container Services, LLC Recent Development

10.4 Schutz Container Systems, Inc.

10.4.1 Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.4.5 Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Sicagen India Limited

10.5.1 Sicagen India Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sicagen India Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sicagen India Limited Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sicagen India Limited Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.5.5 Sicagen India Limited Recent Development

10.6 Eagle Manufacturing Company

10.6.1 Eagle Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eagle Manufacturing Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Eagle Manufacturing Company Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eagle Manufacturing Company Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.6.5 Eagle Manufacturing Company Recent Development

10.7 Myers Container, LLC

10.7.1 Myers Container, LLC Corporation Information

10.7.2 Myers Container, LLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Myers Container, LLC Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Myers Container, LLC Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.7.5 Myers Container, LLC Recent Development

10.8 Time Technoplast Ltd

10.8.1 Time Technoplast Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 Time Technoplast Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Time Technoplast Ltd Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Time Technoplast Ltd Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.8.5 Time Technoplast Ltd Recent Development

10.9 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.

10.9.1 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.9.5 Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 TPL Plastech Limited

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Drums Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TPL Plastech Limited Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TPL Plastech Limited Recent Development

10.11 U.S. Coexcell Inc.

10.11.1 U.S. Coexcell Inc. Corporation Information

10.11.2 U.S. Coexcell Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 U.S. Coexcell Inc. Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 U.S. Coexcell Inc. Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.11.5 U.S. Coexcell Inc. Recent Development

10.12 The Metal Drum Company

10.12.1 The Metal Drum Company Corporation Information

10.12.2 The Metal Drum Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 The Metal Drum Company Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 The Metal Drum Company Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.12.5 The Metal Drum Company Recent Development

10.13 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc.

10.13.1 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.13.5 Three Rivers Packaging, Inc. Recent Development

10.14 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

10.14.1 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc. Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc. Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.14.5 Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc. Recent Development

10.15 Fibrestar Drums Ltd.

10.15.1 Fibrestar Drums Ltd. Corporation Information

10.15.2 Fibrestar Drums Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Fibrestar Drums Ltd. Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Fibrestar Drums Ltd. Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.15.5 Fibrestar Drums Ltd. Recent Development

10.16 Great Western Containers Inc.

10.16.1 Great Western Containers Inc. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Great Western Containers Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Great Western Containers Inc. Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Great Western Containers Inc. Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.16.5 Great Western Containers Inc. Recent Development

10.17 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation

10.17.1 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Corporation Information

10.17.2 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.17.5 Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Recent Development

10.18 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd.

10.18.1 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd. Corporation Information

10.18.2 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd. Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd. Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.18.5 A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd. Recent Development

10.19 Peninsula Drums Cc

10.19.1 Peninsula Drums Cc Corporation Information

10.19.2 Peninsula Drums Cc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Peninsula Drums Cc Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Peninsula Drums Cc Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.19.5 Peninsula Drums Cc Recent Development

10.20 Muller AG Verpackungen

10.20.1 Muller AG Verpackungen Corporation Information

10.20.2 Muller AG Verpackungen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Muller AG Verpackungen Industrial Drums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Muller AG Verpackungen Industrial Drums Products Offered

10.20.5 Muller AG Verpackungen Recent Development

11 Industrial Drums Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Drums Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Drums Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.