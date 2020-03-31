INDUSTRIAL FABRIC MARKET: 2019 INSIGHTS, STATUS, LATEST AMENDMENTS AND OUTLOOK-2025|Forbo Flooring India Private Limited, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Habasit

Global Industrial Fabric Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Industrial Fabric Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Industrial Fabric Market

Global industrial fabric market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 134.92 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 201.64 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the construction industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial fabric market are Forbo Flooring India Private Limited, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Habasit, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC, ContiTech AG, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, Dowdupont, Johns Manville, Fitesa, G & R Henderson & Co, Berry Global Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Freudenberg Group, Beaulieu Technical Textiles., THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD, CBC INDIA, Bridgestone Corporation, ZENITH RUBBER, Wovlene Tec Fab India, Parishudh Fibres, Sage Automotive Interiors, ACME and others.

This report studies Global Industrial Fabric Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Industrial Fabric Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Industrial Fabric Market By Fiber (Polyamide, Polyester, Aramid, Composite, Others), Application (Conveyor Belt, Transmission Belt, Protective Apparel, Automotive Carpet, Flame Resistant Apparel, Others), Type (Fiberglass, Aramid, Carbon, Vinyl, Others), End- Users (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, Transportation, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Table Of Contents: Global Industrial Fabric Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Market Definition: Global Industrial Fabric Market

Industrial fabric is a fabric which is used for the production of machines and other industrial technical. These industrial fabrics are widely used in automotive carpet, transmission belt, conveyor belt, flame resistant apparel etc. They are made of better performance yarns, fiber and chemicals. These industrial fabrics are widely used in industries like aerospace, automotive, transportation etc. Growth in these industries is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Exceptional properties of the industrial fabric is driving the growth of this market

Growth in the automotive carpet is another factor driving the market growth

Rising usage of industrial fabric in automotive and construction industry will drive the market

Growing demand for filtration application will also propel growth

Market Restraints:

Strict government regulation is restraining the growth of this market

Less cost of the industrial fabric is another factor restraining the growth of this market

