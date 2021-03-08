Industrial Gas Market 2020 Industry Demand, Share, Trend and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2026| Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde, Praxair, Taiyo Nippon Sanso

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Industrial Gas Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Industrial Gas market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Industrial Gas market.

Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Industrial Gas market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Industrial Gas market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Industrial Gas market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Industrial Gas market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Industrial Gas Market Research Report: Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Linde, Praxair, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, AirGas, Matheson tri-Gas, Cryotec Anlagenbau, Messer,, Linde Malaysia, Gulf Cryo, Air Water, Sol, Maxima Air Separation Center, Goyal MG Gases

Global Industrial Gas Market by Type: Packaged, Merchant, On-site

Global Industrial Gas Market by Application: Chemical and petrochemical industry, Oil and gas industry, Metal industry

The global Industrial Gas market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Industrial Gas market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Industrial Gas market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Industrial Gas market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Industrial Gas market.

Table Of Content

Table of Contents

1 Industrial Gas Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Gas Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Gas Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Packaged

1.2.2 Merchant

1.2.3 On-site

1.3 Global Industrial Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Gas Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Gas Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Gas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Gas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Industrial Gas Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Gas Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Gas Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Gas Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Gas Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Gas as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Gas Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Gas Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Gas Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Gas Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Gas Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Gas Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Industrial Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Industrial Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Industrial Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Industrial Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Industrial Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Industrial Gas by Application

4.1 Industrial Gas Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical and petrochemical industry

4.1.2 Oil and gas industry

4.1.3 Metal industry

4.2 Global Industrial Gas Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Gas Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Gas Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Gas Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Gas by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Gas by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Gas by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas by Application

5 North America Industrial Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Industrial Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Gas Business

10.1 Air Liquide

10.1.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

10.1.2 Air Liquide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Air Liquide Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Air Liquide Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.1.5 Air Liquide Recent Development

10.2 Air Products and Chemicals

10.2.1 Air Products and Chemicals Corporation Information

10.2.2 Air Products and Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Air Products and Chemicals Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Air Products and Chemicals Recent Development

10.3 Linde

10.3.1 Linde Corporation Information

10.3.2 Linde Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Linde Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Linde Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.3.5 Linde Recent Development

10.4 Praxair

10.4.1 Praxair Corporation Information

10.4.2 Praxair Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Praxair Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Praxair Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.4.5 Praxair Recent Development

10.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

10.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Information

10.5.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.5.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Recent Development

10.6 AirGas

10.6.1 AirGas Corporation Information

10.6.2 AirGas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 AirGas Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AirGas Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.6.5 AirGas Recent Development

10.7 Matheson tri-Gas

10.7.1 Matheson tri-Gas Corporation Information

10.7.2 Matheson tri-Gas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Matheson tri-Gas Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Matheson tri-Gas Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.7.5 Matheson tri-Gas Recent Development

10.8 Cryotec Anlagenbau

10.8.1 Cryotec Anlagenbau Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cryotec Anlagenbau Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Cryotec Anlagenbau Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cryotec Anlagenbau Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.8.5 Cryotec Anlagenbau Recent Development

10.9 Messer,

10.9.1 Messer, Corporation Information

10.9.2 Messer, Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Messer, Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Messer, Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.9.5 Messer, Recent Development

10.10 Linde Malaysia

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Gas Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Linde Malaysia Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Linde Malaysia Recent Development

10.11 Gulf Cryo

10.11.1 Gulf Cryo Corporation Information

10.11.2 Gulf Cryo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Gulf Cryo Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Gulf Cryo Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.11.5 Gulf Cryo Recent Development

10.12 Air Water

10.12.1 Air Water Corporation Information

10.12.2 Air Water Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Air Water Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Air Water Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.12.5 Air Water Recent Development

10.13 Sol

10.13.1 Sol Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sol Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sol Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.13.5 Sol Recent Development

10.14 Maxima Air Separation Center

10.14.1 Maxima Air Separation Center Corporation Information

10.14.2 Maxima Air Separation Center Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Maxima Air Separation Center Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Maxima Air Separation Center Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.14.5 Maxima Air Separation Center Recent Development

10.15 Goyal MG Gases

10.15.1 Goyal MG Gases Corporation Information

10.15.2 Goyal MG Gases Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Goyal MG Gases Industrial Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Goyal MG Gases Industrial Gas Products Offered

10.15.5 Goyal MG Gases Recent Development

11 Industrial Gas Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Gas Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Gas Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

