Industrial Gas Phase Filtration System Market will experience robust expansion in the 2019-2027 forecast period – Bry-Air, Camfil AB, Circul-aire, Donaldson Company, Freudenberg Filtration

The rising awareness of the harmful impact of industrial gases on the environment and human have emphasized on the need for clean air. APAC region is witnessing high growth, and many international firms are setting up their manufacturing plants in the area. This is likely to boost the demand for industrial gas phase filtration systems in the coming years. Also, various organic and inorganic growth strategies are being adopted by key manufacturers for the market.

The industrial gas phase filtration system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the implementation of strict government policies concerning the environment and improved focus of industries on filtration of toxic and corrosive gases. However, unfavorable economic conditions may hamper the growth of the industrial gas phase filtration system market. On the other hand, regulations on reducing CO2 emissions are likely to favor market growth in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include American Air Filter Company, Inc., Bry-Air, Camfil AB, Circul-aire Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Kimberly Clark Corp, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, ProMark Associates, Inc., Purafil, Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation)

The “Global Industrial Gas Phase Filtration System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial gas phase filtration system market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global industrial gas phase filtration system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial gas phase filtration system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global industrial gas phase filtration system market is segmented on the basis of type, application, media, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as packed bed (thin bed) filters, and combination (deep bed) filters. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as odor control and corrosion & toxic gas control. The market on the basis of the media is classified as activated carbon, potassium permanganate, and blend. By industry vertical, the market is segmented as semiconductor, healthcare, chemicals and petrochemicals, metal & mining, data centers, food & beverages, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INDUSTRIAL GAS PHASE FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. INDUSTRIAL GAS PHASE FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. INDUSTRIAL GAS PHASE FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. INDUSTRIAL GAS PHASE FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. INDUSTRIAL GAS PHASE FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. INDUSTRIAL GAS PHASE FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MEDIA

10. INDUSTRIAL GAS PHASE FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

11. INDUSTRIAL GAS PHASE FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. INDUSTRIAL GAS PHASE FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. AMERICAN AIR FILTER COMPANY, INC.

13.2. BRY-AIR

13.3. CAMFIL AB

13.4. CIRCUL-AIRE INC.

13.5. DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

13.6. FREUDENBERG FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES SE AND CO. KG

13.7. KIMBERLY CLARK CORP

13.8. PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

13.9. PROMARK ASSOCIATES, INC.

13.10. PURAFIL, INC. (FILTRATION GROUP CORPORATION)

14. APPENDIX

