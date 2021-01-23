Industrial PC Market Strong Growth | Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc.

The Industrial PC Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The scope of this Industrial PC market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

In depth analysis of the Market

Global Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Introduction to Market:

The Industrial PC research report presents the unbiased overview of the market and compared into the current market trends and dynamics. it also provides an assessment of the emerging trends of the market that will benefit the segment of the market

Global Industrial PC market assists in providing the platform to run automation software for monitoring and controlling the processes, applications and also real time assistance. It generally requires display and operator units for automation devices in production.

The differences between industrial PCs and consumer PCs other than receiving, storing and processing the data on the commands of the defined algorithm are in terms of ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used.

There are various reasons due to which Industrial PCs are considered such as ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expandability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used and other tools. Furthermore, industrial PCs are required for logistics systems, data acquisition, and image processing and networking because of its efficiency, speed and reliability properties for automating the system.

Regional Analysis

This Industrial PC research report presents the region wise analysis of the Market such as

South America

North America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation

Global Industrial PC Market, By Type (Industrial Panel PC, Box IPC, Embedded Panel PC, Embedded Box IPC, DIN Rail Industrial IPC, Thin Client Industrial IPC, Rack Mount Industrial IPC), Industry (Discrete Industries, Process Industries, Service Industries), Touchscreen Technology (Resistive, Capacitive and others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales), Data Storage Medium (Solid State and Rotating), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Competitive Rivalry

Each Key players in the market in examined thoroughly in the Industrial PC research report. The major factors driving the growth of this market were documented and the business partners and end operators were long winded.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are

Advantech CO., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply and others.

Product Launch:

In February 2015, Beckhoff announced the launch of CP37xx series Panel PCs with multi-touch functionality and advanced Intel Atom processors which can be used in a compact housing for high PC-based performance.

In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications.

In November 2018, Kontron launched Kontron KISS 4U V3 SKX for noise sensitive environment and it provides tool free replacements of various parts like fans filter mats and others.

In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning.

In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications.

In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format

In April 2018, B&R launched Automation PC 2200, which would use Intel Atom processors, compatible either with Box PC or Panel PC.

Research Methodology: Global Industrial PC market

Primary Respondents:

OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants:

CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

Reasons to Purchase Industrial PC Market Report:

Current and future of Industrial PC market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the Industrial PC market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, Industrial PC market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table Of Content:

Global Industrial PC Market: Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Industrial PC Products Outlook Global Industrial PC Market: Growth and Forecast Global Industrial PC Market: Company Share Global Industrial PC Market: Regional Analysis North America Industrial PC Market: An Analysis Europe Industrial PC Market: An Analysis APAC Industrial PC Market: An Analysis ROW Industrial PC Market: An Analysis Global Industrial PC Market: Market Dynamics Porter Five Force Analysis SWOT Analysis Competitive Landscape: Product Benchmarking Company Profiles

