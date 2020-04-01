Industrial Salts Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2032
The Industrial Salts market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Compass Minerals
Cargill
INEOS Enterprises
China National Salt Industry Corporation (CNSIC)
Tata Chemicals Limited
K+S Group
Morton Salt
Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Rio Tinto PLC.
Delmon Salt Factory
Donald Brown Group
AkzoNobel N.V
Exportadora De Sal SA.
European Salt Company
ZOUTMAN Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Source
Brine
Salt Mines
By Product
Rock Salt
Salt in Brine
Solar Salt
Vacuum Pan Salt
Segment by Application
Chemical Processing
De-Icing
Oil & Gas
Water Treatment
Agriculture
Others
