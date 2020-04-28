Industrial Smart Motors Market is Expected To Reach $1,809.1 Million by 2025

Smart motors (or intelligent motors) can be broadly classified as specialized motors that are developed through integration of sensors or other electronic hardware that provide services such as predictive maintenance, improved performance, and reduce downtime during maintenance. Moreover, application of predictive algorithms and programs assist in reducing downtime during maintenance, providing easy services, and improving the efficiency of motors.

Request Sample Copy of Industrial Smart Motors Market at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014002

Rise in demand for improving motor efficiency as well as growth in popularity of advanced machine control are the key factors driving the growth of industrial smart motors market. In addition, integration of sensors or other electronic components as well as use of algorithms for anticipating the motor faults and maintenance have improved the motor efficiency in recent years. Thus, reducing the downtime during an unexpected motor failure, maintenance, or services activities is also expected to fuel the demand for smart industrial motors in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

CG, Dunkermotoren GmbH, HSD SpA, Nidec Corporation, Reliance Precision Limited, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Somfy Systems Inc., TECHNOSOFT SA, and USAutomation among others.

What is the Market Scope?

The global industrial smart motors market size was valued at $1,207.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,809.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Motors are devices that convert electrical energy into mechanical work resulting in linear or rotary motion through the connected shafts. Therefore, motors are largely integrated into several industrial equipment, tools, and materials handling equipment and machineries to perform various industrial applications and tasks. For instance, motors commonly find applications in compressors, pumps, fans, industrial machineries, tools, equipment, conveyor systems, and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) based products.

What is the Regional Framework?

Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into products and services. Further, based on end-user, the market is classified into pumps, fans, compressors, and others. The smart motors are used across different industrial processes and tasks, such as machineries, tools, processing equipment, product packaging, conveyor systems, materials handling, and other industrial applications. Thus, based on market vertical, the market is segmented into power & energy, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and others. To gain a diverse insight based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014002

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Smart Motors Market Size

2.2 Industrial Smart Motors Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Smart Motors Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Industrial Smart Motors Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Smart Motors Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Smart Motors Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Industrial Smart Motors Sales by Product

4.2 Global Industrial Smart Motors Revenue by Product

4.3 Industrial Smart Motors Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Industrial Smart Motors Breakdown Data by End User

Buy this Report Now at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014002

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.