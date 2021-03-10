Infectious Diseases In Vitro Diagnostics Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Infectious Diseases In Vitro Diagnostics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global infectious diseases in vitro diagnostics market size was valued at USD 20.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in external funds for Research and Development (R&D) purposes and favorable government initiatives are some of the key growth drivers of the market for IVD infectious diseases.

Rapid rise of the global geriatric population is one of the key drivers for market growth as aging is directly proportional to several chronic diseases. According to the United Nations World Population Aging Report 2019, the number of elderly people aged 80 years and above-currently estimated at 143 million in 2019-is projected to triple by 2050 and would reach 426 million.

Increasing burden of target diseases, rising health awareness, and shift toward self-care clinical devices are projected to drive the market for IVD infectious diseases. Moreover, advancements in IVD kits with improved speed, sensitivity, and patient compliance is anticipated to increase the penetration of IVD kits for diagnosing infectious diseases.

Technological progress has led to the introduction of advanced IVD tools, such as mobile Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR), in the market for IVD infectious diseases. The dynamics of the market drive the adoption of technologies, most prominently self-testing tools for infectious diseases. However, expenses associated with IVD diagnostic tests and lack of stringent regulatory framework are inhibiting market growth.

Product Insights of Infectious Diseases In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Reagents dominated the product segment in 2019. Rise in the number of R&D initiatives associated with molecular diagnostic tools and increasing demand for self-test and point of care products are expected to maintain the market position of this segment through the forecast period. The segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Analytical instruments include machines and equipment that enable process automation as well as combine samples and reagents. Commercialized IVD kits assist in disease diagnosis using PCR for detection and quantification of infectious microorganisms, viral load, and blood antigens.

Application Insights of Infectious Diseases In Vitro Diagnostics Market

IVD find wide-spread application in the diagnosis and testing of multiple infectious diseases such as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), HIV, streptococcal infections, hepatitis, and influenza. HIV tests accounted for the largest share of the infectious diseases in vitro diagnostics market in 2019. This is attributed to the rapidly escalating disease burden and high unmet medical needs in emerging economies.

Tuberculosis (TB) and drug-resistant TB are expected to demonstrate steady growth over the next few years. It is estimated that HIV-infected people are 26 to 31 times more likely to suffer from TB due to a compromised immune system. Furthermore, key diagnostic manufacturers are constantly updating the range of diagnostic tests, particularly IVD kits, for their instruments through several R&D initiatives and investments in clinical trials. This leads to the development of affordable and efficient diagnostic kits to address the burden of infectious diseases.

End-use Insights

Central laboratories emerged as the largest end-use segment in 2019, driven primarily by the large volume of tests carried out in central laboratories. The point of care (PoC) segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing initiatives intended to reduce hospital stays to limit healthcare expenditure and growing need for rapid diagnosis for detecting infectious diseases.

Increasing patient demand for bedside care, supported by rising adoption of decentralized healthcare establishments and flourishing home healthcare sector, is also driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of self-care or OTC diagnostics in developing markets such as China and India, growing consumer awareness, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure are driving the demand for IVD kits for the detection of infectious diseases.

Technology Insights of Infectious Diseases In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Based on technology, immunochemistry generated the highest revenue in 2019, followed closely by molecular diagnostics. However, molecular diagnostics is estimated to be the largest segment by 2027 owing to the increasing penetration and growing demand for sensitive, accurate, and rapid new-age devices such as advanced IVD kits for diagnosing infectious diseases. Moreover, microbiology is expected to demonstrate moderate growth, supported by new-age molecular diagnostic techniques replacing traditional methods.

Molecular diagnostics renders accurate and fast results in the IVD field, thus playing an imperative role in the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. Moreover, rising burden of hospital-acquired infections is expected to drive the demand for molecular IVD kits. Furthermore, growing burden of sexually transmitted diseases, especially HPV and HIV, is likely to increase the target patient base, subsequently driving the demand for IVD tools for detecting infectious diseases.

Regional Insights of Infectious Diseases In Vitro Diagnostics Market

North America accounted for a share of a little over 44.0% of the global market in 2019, and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. This is attributed to high awareness levels of practitioners and patients, proactive government initiatives, and presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2027, fueled by the presence of favorable government initiatives for infectious disease testing, high unmet medical needs, economic development and consequent rise in disposable income, and increase in healthcare spending in emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea.

Market Share Insights of Infectious Diseases In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Key players in the market include bioMerieux SA; BD; Abbott; Alere Inc.; Quidel Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Orasure Technologies, Inc.; Cepheid; Hologic Inc.; Qiagen N.V.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Increasing instances of strategic collaborations, aimed at enhancement of R&D for improved therapeutics, has created abundant growth opportunities in the market. Technological progress in diagnostic platforms is likely to introduce advanced and upgraded versions of IVD tools for the advanced treatment of infectious diseases.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Infectious Diseases In Vitro Diagnostics Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global infectious diseases in vitro diagnostics market report on the basis of product, technology, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Instruments

Reagents

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Immunochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Microbiology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

MRSA

Streptococcus

Clostridium difficile

VRE

CRE

Respiratory Virus

Candida

TB and Drug-resistant TB

Gastro-intestinal Panel Testing

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

HPV

HIV

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis B

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Point of Care

Central Laboratories

