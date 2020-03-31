Ink Resin Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2025

Global Ink Resin Market Viewpoint

In this Ink Resin market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Lawter B.V

Indulor Chemie Gmbh

Arizona Chemical

Evonik Industries AG

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd

IGM Resins, Inc

Hydrite Chemical Co

Royal Dsm N.V

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Modified Rosin

Hydrocarbon

Acrylic

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Segment by Application

Flexible Packaging

Corrugated Cardboard & Folding Cartons

Printing & Publications

