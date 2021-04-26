Innovative research on Chronic Disease Management Market 2020-2027 and Top Key Players like Infosys Limited, Pegasystems Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
Chronic diseases are long-term clinical conditions that progress over the time. It is considered an expensive and most prevalent health care issue across the globe. Chronic disease management programs, thus, is an organized and proactive set of interventions that focuses on needs of the patient population.
Chronic disease management involves the efforts taken by a defined set of patients and various health care professionals to improve health outcomes and the quality of life of patients. Improving the adherence of patients to chronic disease management is a key component.
Market Definition: Global Chronic Disease Management Market
Chronic disease management is digital healthcare services that include in providing healthcare officials with educational insights to their patients, implementation of patient-specific and disease-specific treatment options and plans. These services are specifically designed for managing the chronic diseases and reducing their severity in patients.
Key Player Included in Report:
TriZetto Corporation,Infosys Limited,Pegasystems Inc.,Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, MINES & Associates Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.,HealthSmart Holdings Inc., Wellcentive Inc.,EXL Healthcare,Phytel Inc.,Harmony Information Systems Inc.,ScienceSoft USA Corporation.
Global Chronic Disease Management Market By Disease Type (CVD, Diabetes, Cancer, Asthma, COPD, Arthritis, Stroke, Others), Service Type (Consulting Service, Implementation Service, Educational Services, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, Web-Based), End-User (Provider, Payer, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Consulting Service
Implementation Service
Educational Services
Others
By Deployment Model
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
By End-User
Providers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Hospitals, Physician Groups & Integrated Delivery
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities
Others
Payer
Public Payers
Private Payers
Others
By Geography
Table of Contents
Global Chronic Disease Management Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Chronic Disease Management Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Personal Trainers Market Forecast