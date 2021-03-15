Insulin Delivery Devices Market 2016: Size, Market Growth , Leading Players and Forecast to 2022

Insulin is a peptide hormone secreted by beta cells of the pancreatic islets and the cells of the body to use glucose for energy. When there is excess glucose in the bloodstream, insulin increases the storage of glucose as glycogen and fat. Insulin is administered externally to patients suffering from diabetes, which is the medical condition when the body is unable to maintain its blood glucose level. Patients have to use one of the available insulin delivery devices to administer an insulin dose.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064984

Market Dynamics

The growth drivers for the insulin device delivery market are the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the rise in geriatric population, an increase in obesity, propagation of diabetes management awareness and government impetus.

However, parallel factors like high cost of insulin, rising cost of insurance coverage, high competition and stringent regulations restrain the growth of the market.

Extensive availability of insulin delivery devices, their commoditization and increased awareness programs and campaigns about diabetes- its complications, long-term implications and treatment are the impact areas that can drive demand for insulin delivery devices.

Market Segmentation

The market for insulin delivery devices is segmented into insulin syringes, insulin pens, insulin pumps, and insulin jet injections. Each has its own USP – Insulin syringes are user-friendly and self-administrable, pens are compact in size and can be reusable, pumps are easily wearable by patients and jet injections are needleless. However, the market leader in terms of revenue is insulin pumps.

The insulin pen segment is further segmented into disposable and reusable pens in which the reusable segments commands maximum market share in 2016. The pump segment is further classified into tethered insulin pumps and disposable/patch insulin pumps with the tethered insulin pump segment enjoying a higher market share in 2016.

There is also a segmentation of insulin delivery devices into patients/homecare, hospitals and clinics. In 2016, the patients/homecare segment enjoyed the highest market share among the three.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064984

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of geography, the Global Insulin Delivery Devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The market is dominated by North America due to the high prevalence of diabetes, technological advances in efficient insulin delivery and high adoption rate while Asia-Pacific, which accounts for nearly half of the world’s population, has the fastest growing market for the insulin delivery devices.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Animas Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Insulet Corporation, among others.

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609