Insulin Infusion Pump Market Share, Size-Industry Trends, Growth Insight, Developing Technologies, Competitive, Regional and Global Industry Forecast to 2026
“A Recent Market Intelligence Report that is published by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Insulin Infusion Pumps Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7610.80 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13,273.60 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population and growing prevalence of infectious diseases. ”
Global “Insulin Infusion Pump Market” report provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global market. This report presents an in-depth analysis of the Insulin Infusion Pumps market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.The market report elaborates the various affecting factors like market share, competitive intelligence and growth opportunity.The Insulin Infusion Pump market report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Global Insulin Infusion Pumps Market, By Product types (Open-loop, Closed-loop), End-User (Hospitals, Individuals), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Global Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Analysis and Insights: Insulin infusion pumps is the substitute against conventional system of daily injections or an Insulin pen. The Insulin Infusion pumps eases the large swings in blood glucose level, less pain, deliver more precisely compared to injections.
It doesn’t require the scheduling of meal timings and thus it makes more user friendly for patients to shift towards using of Infusion pumps. Insulin therapy is also called as subcutaneous insulin infusion. The subcutaneous insulin infusion technology has witness a variety of technological advancement, for instance incorporation of constant glucose monitoring with the pump. Now insulin pump can control the algorithm which spontaneously delivers the insulin after analyzing the blood glucose reading.
Market Drivers:
- Rising geriatric population has increased the demand Insulin infusion pumps
- Rising occurrence of diabetes
- Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver.
Market Restraints:
- Product recalls and strict regulations for new products acting as a major market restraint
- Strict FDA policies for the approval of Insulin infusion pumps
The Insulin Infusion Pumps Market report includes the leading advancements and technological up-gradation that engages the user to inhabit with fine business selections, define their future-based priority growth plans, and to implement the necessary actions. The global Insulin Infusion Pumps Market report also offers a detailed summary of key players and their manufacturing procedure with statistical data and profound analysis of the products, contribution, and revenue.
Some Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In Global Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Are:
- Animas Corporation
- Asante Solutions
- Cellnovo
- Insulet Corporation
- Medtronic
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Smiths Medical,
- SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.,
- Nipro Corporation
- Weigao Holding Company Limited
- Shinmyung MediYes Co.,Ltd.
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Fornia Biosolutions
…
Segmentation: Global Insulin Infusion Pumps Market
By Product types
- Open-loop
- Closed-loop
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Individuals
Along with the elaborated information about the key contenders, the global Insulin Infusion Pumps Market report efficiently provides information by segmenting the market on the basis of the type services and products offerings, form of the product, applications of the final products, technology on which the product is based, and others. The report is also bifurcated the market on the basis of regions to analyze the growth pattern of the market in different geographical areas.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Insulin Infusion Pumps Market”
50 – Tables
250 – No of Figures
150 – Pages
This Insulin Infusion Pumps Market report contains all aspects that are directly or indirectly related to the multiple areas of the global market. Our experts have carefully collated the global Insulin Infusion Pumps Market data and estimated the change in the forecast period. This information in the report helps customers make accurate decisions about market activity Insulin Infusion Pumps Market based on forecasting trends. This report also discusses current or future policy research or regulations that must be initiated by management and market strategies.
The Countries Covered In The Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Report Are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Key Developments in the Market:
In January, 2018, SFC Fluidics received USD 1.4 million from National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease of the National Institutes of Health to develop pump patch of insulin and Glucagon like receptor for diabetes patients.
In October, 2017, Due to increasing competition in the insulin infusion pump market Animas has planned to exit insulin pump market.
Key Pointers Covered in the Insulin Infusion Pump Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
