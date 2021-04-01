Insurance Broker and Agents Market 2018-2027 / Growth, Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the insurance broker and agents market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million).

The study includes drivers and restraints of the insurance broker and agents market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the insurance broker and agents market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the insurance broker and agents market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the insurance broker and agents market by segmenting the market based on the type of insurance coverage, type, end-users, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The transition from higher cost centers to lower-cost centers is projected to boost the growth of the insurance broker and agents industry over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the prominent rise in the interest rates, stable economic growth in certain parts across the globe, and the bulge in the disposable income used for investment purpose will accelerate the expansion of the insurance broker and agents industry during the forecast timeframe. Nonetheless, growing cases of cybercrime in the insurance sector can pose a threat to the expansion of the market over the forecast timeline.

Based on the type of insurance coverage, the market is sectored into Life Insurance, Reinsurance, and General Insurance. On the basis of the type, the industry is classified into Insurance Brokers and Insurance Agents. In terms of end-users, the market is divided into Corporate and Individual.

Some of the key players involved in the market include Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc., Aon PLC, Brown & Brown Inc., Willis Towers Watson PLC, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

