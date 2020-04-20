Integrated Facility Management Market: 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Integrated Facility Management market, analyzes and researches the Integrated Facility Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Musanadah
Sodexo
JLL
Macro
Mitie
EMCOR UK
Khidmah
A.T. Kearney PAS
Facilicom
CBM Qatar LLC.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Integrated Facility Management
1.1 Integrated Facility Management Market Overview
1.1.1 Integrated Facility Management Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Integrated Facility Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Integrated Facility Management Market by Type
1.3.1 Hard Service
1.3.2 Soft Service
1.4 Integrated Facility Management Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Commercial
1.4.2 Industrial
1.4.3 Institutional
Chapter Two: Global Integrated Facility Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Integrated Facility Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Musanadah
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Integrated Facility Management Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Sodexo
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business
Continued….
