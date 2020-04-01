Integrated Marine Automation System Market Dominating Industry Trends By 2027 | ABB, Consilium AB, Honeywell International, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

The marine automation system is a distributed monitoring and control system. This system has a flexible architecture that enables it to be utilized for a broad range of tasks within the offshore industry. The major functions of these systems include power management, auxiliary machinery control, cargo monitoring and control, and ballast/bunker monitoring and control, and others. Moreover, the systems help in increasing the overall vessel safety, save space, operation efficiency, and reduces training expense.

The major factors driving the growth of the integrated marine automation system market are rising global seaborne trade, and growing awareness among ship manufacturers to act in accordance with the maritime safety norms. Further, the development of new port cities in emerging economies is likely to offer significant growth opportunities for the integrated marine automation system market in the near future.

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Consilium AB, Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Marine Technologies, LLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Siemens AG, Thales Group, Tokyo Keiki Inc., Wartsila Corporation

The “Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the integrated marine automation system industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of integrated marine automation system market with detailed market segmentation by component, solution, ship type, end-user, and geography. The global integrated marine automation system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading integrated marine automation system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global integrated marine automation system market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, ship type, end-user. Based on components, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Based on solution, the integrated marine automation system market is divided into power management system, vessel management system, process control, and safety system. On basis of ship type, the market is bifurcated into commercial and defense. Further, based on end-user the market is segmented as OEM and aftermarket.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INTEGRATED MARINE AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. INTEGRATED MARINE AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. INTEGRATED MARINE AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. INTEGRATED MARINE AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. INTEGRATED MARINE AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION

9. INTEGRATED MARINE AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SHIP TYPE

10. INTEGRATED MARINE AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

11. INTEGRATED MARINE AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. INTEGRATED MARINE AUTOMATION SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ABB LTD.

13.2. CONSILIUM AB

13.3. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

13.4. KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA

13.5. MARINE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

13.6. NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

13.7. SIEMENS AG

13.8. THALES GROUP

13.9. TOKYO KEIKI INC.

13.10. WARTSILA CORPORATION

14. APPENDIX

