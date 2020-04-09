Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market 2020 Booming Worldwide | Hyland Software,, IBM Corporation, M-Files Inc., Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Newgen Software , Technologies Limitedz, Nuxeo

The intelligent enterprise data capture software facilitates organizations to extract meaningful information from the data captured through handwriting recognition and intelligent document recognition software. Increasing cloud-based deployments are supporting the adoption of the software by many small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, digitalization trend across the globe is anticipated to portray a positive outlook for the market players in the coming years.

Intelligent enterprise data capture software market is anticipated to witness high growth on account of the massive growth of connected devices and increasing adoption of cloud-based services among enterprises. Moreover, the demand for an error-free and cost-effective solution is further expected to augment the market growth. However, rising security concerns associated with cloud-based storage may hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing popularity in the retail segment is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players of the intelligent enterprise data capture software market.

Some of The Leading Players of Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market : Hyland Software,, IBM Corporation, M-Files Inc., Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Newgen Software , Technologies Limitedz, Nuxeo, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Intelligent Enterprise Data Capture Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of intelligent enterprise data capture software market with detailed market segmentation by product type, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The global intelligent enterprise data capture software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading intelligent enterprise data capture software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global intelligent enterprise data capture software market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on product type, the market is segmented as software and services. Software segment is further sub-segmented as handwriting recognition, optical character recognition, and intelligent document recognition. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, retail, education, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, government, and others.

