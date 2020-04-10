Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During (2020-2025)

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 494.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 781.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2025.

Since, pipelines were being used for transportation of oil and natural gas, metal losses and corrosion used to appear frequently on the internal as well as external surface of the pipes. Other defects were not as dominant as corrosions.

Corrosions take place due to electrochemical reaction between the substance being transported by the pipelines and the inner walls of the pipeline. Also, external climatic conditions result on the surface metal losses. As a result, while pigging is carried out, the device is mostly used for metal loss detection applications.

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG Magnetic Flux Pigging technology can operate efficiently in liquid as well as gas pipelines. Best results from MFL are obtained when they traverse through pipelines having less metal wall thickness.

For pipelines with higher metal wall thickness, Ultrasonic pigging technology is preferred. Furthermore, Ultrasonic pigging technology requires liquid couplant to traverse through pipes which adds to more cost of the users. Thus, for cheaper usage, MFL technology is used globally.

Pig run is conducted as a maintenance service for the pipelines by the operators and owners of the pipe. There are various applications for which these intelligent pigs prove useful.

They are used in crack & leak detections, geometry & bend detections, metal loss/ corrosion detections and other applications such as Photographic/video, Profile/Mapping, Spanning/Line Cover. As a result, Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is segmented on the basis of applications into the above mentioned divisions Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market by end-user is segmented into chemical, oil, gas and others (Nuclear Power Plants, Water & Waste Water Treatment, Mining and Heavy Industries).

On the technology front, the market is divided into two as Ultrasonic pigging technology and Metal Flux Leakage pigging technology.

