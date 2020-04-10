Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market to Push Global Market Revenue Growth During (2020-2025)
Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 494.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 781.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2025.
Since, pipelines were being used for transportation of oil and natural gas, metal losses and corrosion used to appear frequently on the internal as well as external surface of the pipes. Other defects were not as dominant as corrosions.
Corrosions take place due to electrochemical reaction between the substance being transported by the pipelines and the inner walls of the pipeline. Also, external climatic conditions result on the surface metal losses. As a result, while pigging is carried out, the device is mostly used for metal loss detection applications.
- 3P Services GmbH & Co KG
- A.Hak Industrial Services B.V.
- Aubin Group
- Baker Hughes Incorporated
- Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.
- Jamison Products LP
- NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG
Magnetic Flux Pigging technology can operate efficiently in liquid as well as gas pipelines. Best results from MFL are obtained when they traverse through pipelines having less metal wall thickness.
