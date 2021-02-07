Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Excellent , Quality,Versatility,And Range Pottential Applicatons By 2020|with top key players like Next IT Corporation,Nuance Communications, Inc.,IntelliResponse Systems, Inc

Intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) is a next generation software solution that facilitates user interaction with PC, through internet, SMS, messenger and other interfaces. IVA systems use various interaction methods, which include text-to-text, speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and speech-to-speech, among others to assist users in executing their respective tasks. The world intelligent virtual assistant market has exhibited notable growth in the recent past. However, it is poised to demonstrate an even more robust growth trend during the forecast period.

Presently, enterprises are focused on adopting cost-effective methodologies to provide effective and efficient customer services. Intelligent virtual assistant is a cost-effective technology, which assists multiple customers to gain access to a service, quickly and effectively. IVA also leads to an instant response from the system, improved data collection, and reduction in the dependency on manual customer support for any queries.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Next IT Corporation,Nuance Communications, Inc.,IntelliResponse Systems, Inc.,CodeBaby Corporation,Creative Virtual Ltd.,Speaktoit, Inc.,Artificial Solutions,eGain Corporation,CX Company,Anboto Group

What is the Regional Framework?

The world intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) market is segmented on the basis of technology, vertical and geography. Based on technology, the market is segmented into speech recognition and text-to-speech technology. Further, IVA technology finds its major application across various verticals such as automotive, BFSI, healthcare, Retail (e-commerce) and others.Based on geography, the world intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America Middle East and Africa). North America and Europe are so far the major adopters of intelligent virtual assistant technology. The enterprises in the region are increasingly adopting this technology to enhance their customer engagement along with reduced cost of operation. However, Asia-Pacific would witness the highest CAGR of 38.97% during the forecast period.

