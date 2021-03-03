Interactive Display Market Growth and Technology Advancement Outlook 2017 to 2026 | LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Display Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi (Japan)

Global Interactive Display Market is accounted for $12.37 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $50.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.0%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising trend to adopt interactive displays in the retail sector, exponential rise in internet penetration, growing demand for easy and flexible human-machine interaction and increased customer engagement with HD displays. However, factors such as high cost of raw materials and lack of skilled programmers to develop software applications are hindering the market.

Some of the key players in the global Interactive Display market include LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Display Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi (Japan), Horizon Display, Planar Systems, Inc., Promethean World (U.K.), Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc., Gesturetek, Inc., ELO Touch Solutions, Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Benq (Taiwan), Crystal Display Systems Ltd., Baanto International Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp, Sharp Corp and Intuilab Sa.

An interactive display is a touch screen display and can be used for different applications and activities. It allows the humans to interact with itself and thus getting the data. The data gathered from the interaction is then processed and the output is given. Interactive displays are now used widely in commercial as well as industrial sectors.

Amongst Applications, healthcare segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Healthcare organizations are required to communicate relevant information to the staff, patients, and visitors. This application benefits from interactive display in several ways such as educating patients in waiting rooms by providing them information related to health, insurance issues, and healthcare products and services. By Geography, North America dominated the market driven by high usage of advanced technology products to enhance customer experience and engagement.

Technologies Covered:

-Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

-Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Products Covered:

-Interactive Flat-Panel Display

-Interactive Video Wall

-Interactive Whiteboard

-Interactive Monitor

-Interactive Kiosks

-Interactive Table

-Other Products

Applications Covered:

-Entertainment

-Transportation and Logistics

-Healthcare

-Hospitality

-Education

-Government and Corporate

-Industrial

-Retail and E-Commerce

-Advertising

-Military and Defense

-Automation

-Other Applications

Panel Size Covered:

-17-32″ Panel Size

-32-65″ Panel Size

-65″ and Above Panel Size

