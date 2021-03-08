INTERNAL TRAUMA FIXATION DEVICES MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 6.4% BY 2025 | B. BRAUN, GLOBUS MEDICAL, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, MEDARTIS, ORTHOPAEDIC, OSTEOMED, STRYKER

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Internal Trauma Fixation Devices Market covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

The global internal trauma fixation devices market was valued at $7,651 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,693 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. Internal trauma fixation devices are mainly used to stabilize serious bone fractures and dislocations. These devices assist in faster bone healing and improper bone recovery. They accelerate the bone fixation process by restricting the movement of fractured bones. Internal trauma fixation devices are designed from alloy of steel, nickel, or titanium. These devices are safe as these are corrosion resistant and adjustable to the bone structure.

Considerable increase in the incidences of bone-related ailments is due to rise in aging population, increase in incidences of sport and road accident injuries, or surge in prevalence of diseases such as osteoporosis boost the growth of the global internal trauma fixation devices market.

The global internal trauma fixation devices market is segmented based on product, material, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into closure device and bone cement. Closure device is further classified into plates & screws, wires, clips & pins, rods & nails, and cables. Based on material, the market is categorized into stainless steel, nitinol, titanium, tritium, and polyether ether ketone (PEEK). Based on end user, the market is divided into hospital, orthopedic surgical centers, trauma centers, and ambulatory centers. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil and rest of LAMEA).

