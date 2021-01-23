Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market 2020 Future Growth Insight | Know In-Depth About Key Players – Apple Inc., SAP SE, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Resideo Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare,

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the market. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market Research Report various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry, manufacturers, Sourcing Strategy and chain structure are given.

The research study on Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market organizes the overall perspective of the industry. This incorporates upcoming flow of the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market together with an extensive analysis of recent industry statistics. It describes the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market size as well as factors controlling market growth.

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.65% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the rise in the demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of-hospital care and innovative and technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the market.

The key players examine the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market are:

CISCO SYSTEMS INC,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Medtronic,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Proteus Digital Health,

Alphabet Inc.,

Apple Inc.,

SAP SE, PhysIQ,

AdhereTech,

Resideo Technologies, Inc.,

STANLEY Healthcare,

ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd,

Siemens,

Hitachi Vantara Corporation,

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.,

Oracle,

Gartner, Inc. and FUJITSU among others.

Market Definition: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market

Internet of things (IoT) refers to internet enabled cloud based system which consists of various devices and sensors which integrate the whole system on one platform. This system can represent objects digitally. With the technological advancements in the field of healthcare, the integration of IoT is being adopted globally. IoT in healthcare enables medication management, workflow management, connected imaging and telemedicine which increase the efficiency of working of hospitals and clinics.

Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market : By Component

Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices

Systems and Software Remote Device Management Network Bandwidth Management Data Analytics Application Security Network Security

Services System Integration Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Services



Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market : By Application

Telemedicine Store-And-Forward Telemedicine Remote Patient Monitoring Interactive Telemedicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market : By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular

Satellite

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market : By End User

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market:

In July 2019, ABB had announced the launching of a new healthcare center on October 19 with integrated robotics to develop solutions for the hospital of the future. They have installed collaborative robotics for medical laboratories and hospitals. The center will enable the high-tech treatments and cancer therapies which today require more of the manual efforts. This launch will establish the company as a market leader and will expand the operation of the company.

In February 2019, FUJITSU had launched Healthcare Personal service Platform to manage health and medical information. It can aggregate and integrate the healthcare records of the patients as well as enabling the safe and secure storage of medical information. This launch will expand the company’s offering with the increase in the customer base.

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market: Drivers

The rise in the implementation of IoT for cost reduction is driving the market growth

The advent of artificial intelligence technology is boosting the market growth

The surge in the expenditure and investment in the healthcare IoT solutions is propelling the market growth

The surged penetration of connected devices in the healthcare sector is contributing to the growth of the market

A Surge in smartphone usage has driven the market growth

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market : Restraints

There is a lack of governance standards which are hindering the market growth

The inability in deploying IoT solutions has hampered the market growth

The lack of skilled professionals and expertise is restraint the growth of the market

TOC of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Report Includes: –

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Overview

Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Market Status and Forecast by Types

Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Industry Driving Factor Analysis of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare

Analysis of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Competition Status by Major Players

Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Market Analysis Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Marketing Status Analysis

Analysis And Many More…

Key questions answered in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market report include:

What will be Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market?

Who are the key players in the world Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare industry?

