Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Market Business Overview: Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming

Agriculture is one the most important activities in most of the countries across the globe. It has evolved from manual to a technology-based occupation in every aspect. The agriculture industry is open to technical driven innovation and adoption of internet of things (IoT) for further development of the sector by using information from weather stations, sensors, and other machinery. Internet of things (IoT) can gather, use, and analyze vast amount of data that is used as an input for various algorithm-based outputs on the field for decision making. The data is used to help autonomous machines or humans to take accurate decisions to revolutionize the farming sector and deliver return on investment and tangible benefits to farmers. The primary focus of IoT is to reduce cost, save time, and decrease wastage of power. In addition, IoT in agriculture provides benefits in areas such as health, safety, welfare, sustainability, and nutrition.

Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), Telit, Hitachi, Ltd, Decisive Farming, Trimble Inc., OnFarm Systems Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., SlantRange, Inc., and The Climate Corporation.

The application of IoT in agriculture is increasing rapidly, that includes various applications such as livestock & plant disease monitoring, yield measurement, soil conditioning, quota systems, remote machine control, mobile platform controller, computer platform controller, greenhouse management, and livestock monitoring. The application of IoT in precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and fish farm monitoring has helped increase production and generate higher returns.For implying IoT to a farm land they need to have sensor networks, data analytics software, machine to machine communication, management system, and mobile or computer-based application. The complete tools of farm management coupled with information technology offer features such as critical decision capabilities that help take critical decisions at the appropriate time.

The global IoT in agriculture market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increase in global population coupled with rise in demand for food. In addition, climate change hampers agricultural production, which is expected to fuel the growth of IoT-based technology solutions in the agriculture sector.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture equipment market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and estimations for the period 2014-2022 are provided to indicate its financial competency.

Porters Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Market Size

2.2 Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Sales by Product

4.2 Global Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Revenue by Product

4.3 Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Internet of Things (IOT) in Agriculture Breakdown Data by End User

