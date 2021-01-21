Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market 2020-2026: Upcoming Technology and Usage Cases-Smart Logistics for Smarter Supply Chain| Top Players-Cisco Systems, Octonion SA,NEC, Honeywell, SAP SE, Intel, Oracle, Rockwell Automation, IBM, PTC Inc.

The report on the “Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market “offers elaborated knowledge on the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market. Parts like dominating firms, classification, size, share, growth, business atmosphere, SWOT analysis, and most effectual trends within the business area unit comprised during this analysis study. The report also presents the evaluation of the competitive landscape of the market. The leading strategies, collaborations, innovations, and market revenue of the major players has been elaborated in this report.

Logistics companies invest in automation to increase efficiency, speed, and optimization & timing of the services, thus increasing revenue and customer satisfaction. From a range of rapid high-tech evolutions and in a progressively digital environment where automationis affecting the entire industry, most of the board members of transport & logistics companies appreciate IoT solutions (tooptimize production,engage with customers, and operations) as key areas ofinvestment.

The Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 120 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Octonion SA

• Kaa IoT Technologies

• NEC Corporation

• Honeywell International

• Novire Technologies

• SAP SE

• Intel Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• BICS SA/NV

• Amazon Web Services

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Traffic and Fleet Management

• Resource and Energy Monitoring

• Safety and Security

• Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Market segment by Application, split into

• Fleet

• Warehouse

• Freight

• Yard/ Dock

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Size

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

