Internet Protocol television (IPTV) Market Competitive Outlook and Influencing Key Growth Drivers : Deutsche Telecom ARRIS Group, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc Broadcom Corporation

Global IPTV Market was valued at USD 109.5 million in and is expected to reach USD 120.07 million in , growing at a healthy CAGR of 14.2% for the forecast period . Internet Protocol television (IPTV) offers television content over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. IPTV is the advancement in television with broadcasting technology. IPTV helps to view the TV programs through internet same as we watch on television. It uses broadcast signals received from via internet to provide online streaming.

AT&T, Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

CenturyLink, Inc.

Deutsche Telecom

ARRIS Group, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc

Broadcom Corporation

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Transmission Method (Wired, Wireless),

End-User (Enterprises, Residential Customers),

Application (Advertising & Marketing, Media & Entertainment, Gaming, E-Commerce, Healthcare & Medical, Telecommunication & IT, Others),

Global Internet Protocol television (IPTV) Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of High-Definition (HD) channels and video on demand services

Growth in online traffic

Decreasing cost of IPTV services

Growing FTTH with IPTV

Market Restraints:

Entry of new start-ups

Improper accounting

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study AT&T, Inc., Bharti Airtel Limited, CenturyLink, Inc., Deutsche Telecom, ARRIS Group, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, Broadcom Corporation, SaskTel, Bredbandsbolaget, Bell Aliant, Qwest, KCTV (Korean Central Television), Verizon, SureWest, BT Vision service, Bluewin TV, Orange TV, U-Verse TV, NTT Communications, PCCW, UTStarcom, and many more.

