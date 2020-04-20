Interpreter Service Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
In 2017, the global Interpreter Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Lionbridge
TransPerfect
HPE ACG
LanguageLine Solutions
SDL
RWS Group
Welocalize
STAR Group
Amplexor
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Face to Face
Telephone & Internet
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Government
Personal
Education
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Interpreter Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Interpreter Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Interpreter Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Interpreter Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Face to Face
1.4.3 Telephone & Internet
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Interpreter Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Personal
1.5.5 Education
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Interpreter Service Market Size
2.2 Interpreter Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Interpreter Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Interpreter Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Interpreter Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Interpreter Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Interpreter Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Interpreter Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Interpreter Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Interpreter Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Interpreter Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Interpreter Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Interpreter Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Interpreter Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Interpreter Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Interpreter Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Interpreter Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Interpreter Service Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Interpreter Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Interpreter Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Interpreter Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Interpreter Service Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Interpreter Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Interpreter Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Interpreter Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Interpreter Service Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Interpreter Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Interpreter Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Interpreter Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Interpreter Service Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Interpreter Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Interpreter Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Interpreter Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Interpreter Service Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Interpreter Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Interpreter Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Interpreter Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Interpreter Service Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Interpreter Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Interpreter Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Interpreter Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Lionbridge
12.1.1 Lionbridge Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Interpreter Service Introduction
12.1.4 Lionbridge Revenue in Interpreter Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Lionbridge Recent Development
12.2 TransPerfect
12.2.1 TransPerfect Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Interpreter Service Introduction
12.2.4 TransPerfect Revenue in Interpreter Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 TransPerfect Recent Development
12.3 HPE ACG
12.3.1 HPE ACG Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Interpreter Service Introduction
12.3.4 HPE ACG Revenue in Interpreter Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 HPE ACG Recent Development
12.4 LanguageLine Solutions
12.4.1 LanguageLine Solutions Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Interpreter Service Introduction
12.4.4 LanguageLine Solutions Revenue in Interpreter Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 LanguageLine Solutions Recent Development
12.5 SDL
12.5.1 SDL Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Interpreter Service Introduction
12.5.4 SDL Revenue in Interpreter Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SDL Recent Development
12.6 RWS Group
12.6.1 RWS Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Interpreter Service Introduction
12.6.4 RWS Group Revenue in Interpreter Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 RWS Group Recent Development
12.7 Welocalize
12.7.1 Welocalize Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Interpreter Service Introduction
12.7.4 Welocalize Revenue in Interpreter Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Welocalize Recent Development
12.8 STAR Group
12.8.1 STAR Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Interpreter Service Introduction
12.8.4 STAR Group Revenue in Interpreter Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 STAR Group Recent Development
12.9 Amplexor
12.9.1 Amplexor Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Interpreter Service Introduction
12.9.4 Amplexor Revenue in Interpreter Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Amplexor Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
