Interventional Neuroradiology Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast from 2020-2027

The global interventional neuroradiology market is expected to reach US$ 3,254.55 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,969.39 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027.

Progressive aging population, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and rise in the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm play vital role in the growth of the interventional neuroradiology market. However, the restraints such as high cost of embolization coils and dearth of skilled professionals are likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period. On the other hand, ongoing clinical trials for the treatment of stroke is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global interventional neuroradiology market in the coming years. Neurological diseases are the disorders of the brain, spine and the nerves that connect them. There are more than 600 diseases of the nervous system, such as brain tumors, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and stroke as well as less familiar ones such as frontotemporal dementia. During recent years, the prevalence of neurological disorders have increased significantly. A brain aneurysm ruptures every 18 minutes. The annual rate of rupture in the United States is found to be around 8 – 10 per 100,000 people. Hence, the rising prevalence of cerebral aneurysms is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for interventional neuroradiology included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Neurology Association of South Africa (NASA), Brazilian Institute of Neuroscience and Neurotechnology (BRAINN) and others.

A minimally invasive medical procedure is generally carried out by inserting a small device or an implant in body through an incision or anatomical opening. Products such as neurovascular embolization and coiling assist devices including embolic coils, flow diversion devices and liquid embolic agents are widely being used in the field of neurology. In the field of neurology, embolic coils are used to isolate an aneurysm from the normal circulation without blocking off any small arteries nearby or narrowing the main vessel. Coil embolization is a minimally invasive procedure to treat an aneurysm by filling it with material that closes off the sac and reduces the risk of bleeding. It is performed from “within” the artery (endovascular) through a steerable catheter inserted into the blood stream at the groin and guided to the brain. Tiny coils, glue, or mesh stents are used to promote clotting and close off the aneurysm.

Global interventional neuroradiology market, based on the disease was segmented into, acute strokes, cerebral aneurysms, intra-cranial tumors, and others. In 2018, the acute strokes segment held a largest market share of 42.16% of the interventional neuroradiology market, by disease. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the rising prevalence of acute strokes, due to large incidence of causative factors such as diabetes or habits such as smoking. In addition, the segment is anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

The interventional neuroradiology market by product is segmented into neurovascular embolization & coiling assist devices and accessories. In 2018, the neurovascular embolization & coiling assist devices segment held a largest market share of 72.17% of the interventional neuroradiology market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increase in the number of interventional neurology procedures. The segment is also anticipated to witness the growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

INTERVENTIONAL NEURORADIOLOGY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Neurovascular Embolization and Coiling Assist Devices

Embolic Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Accessories

Microcatheters

Microguidewires

By Disease

Cerebral Aneurysms

Intra-Cranial Tumors

Acute Strokes

Other Diseases

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

