Intravascular Temperature Management Market-Worldwide Industry Forecast with Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Application| 3M, Asahi Kasei, Belmont Instrument, Biegler GmbH, Stihler Electronic GmbHThe Surgical Company Group, VYAIRE

This anticipated rise in Intravascular Temperature Management Market value can be attributed to the increasing cases of cardiac arrests and neurological disorders, which are two of the major applications requiring intravascular temperature management. Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 236.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 321.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition:

Intravascular temperature management is the method of cooling or warming the temperature as per the requirements of the patient from inside out as a catheter is inserted into the venous system and the device it is attached to regulates the temperature of the blood. This method is useful for a quick and efficient manner of application as it reaches the required body temperature quicker than surface temperature management methods would.

What are the Intravascular Temperature Management Market Drivers?

Increasing levels of establishment of surgical centers in certain regions and high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements in technology and research and development in the market is expected to drive the market growth

What are the Intravascular Temperature Management Market Restraints?

High cost of these devices is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulatory framework in place for the approval is also expected to restrain the market growth

List of the TOP KEY PLAYERS that are operating in the global Intravascular Temperature Management Market are:

3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation

Belmont Instrument Corporation

Biegler GmbH, Geratherm, Smiths Group plc.

Stihler Electronic GmbH

The Surgical Company Group

VYAIRE

EMIT CORPORATION

Barkey

Keewell Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Stryker, BD,

Estill Medical Technologies, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

The 37Company

Medtronic, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market Detailed Segmentation

By Type (Intravascular Cooling, Intravascular Warming)

By Application (Pre-Operative Care, Operative Care, Post-Operative Care, Perioperative Care, Acute/Critical Care)

By Medical Condition (Cardiac Arrest, TBI, Stroke, Myocardial Infection, Others)

By Region-United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

