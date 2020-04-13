Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020 – 2027 Avinger, Boston Scientific Corporation, eV3 Endovascular, GE Healthcare

Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is a methodology that is a specially designed catheter with a miniaturized ultrasound probe that is attached to the distal end of the catheter. However, the proximal end of the catheter is attached to computerized ultrasound equipment. It allows the application of ultrasonic technology to visualize the blood vessels internally through the surrounding blood column. The arteries of the heart are the most frequent imaging target for IVUS.

The Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market Players:

Avinger Inc.,

Boston Scientific Corporation

eV3 Endovascular, Inc. (Covedien)

GE Healthcare

InfraReDx Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Silicon Valley Medical Instruments Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Volcano Corporation

The intravascular ultrasound devices market is segmented on the basis of products and applications. Based on product the market is segmented as IVUS consoles, IVUS catheters and IVUS accessories market (pullback devices, guidewires, others). On the basis of applications the market is categorized IVUS coronary diagnostic market, IVUS coronary intervention market, IVUS coronary research market and IVUS non-coronary /peripheral applications market.

The Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Intravascular Ultrasound Devices Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

