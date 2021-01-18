Inventory Tags Market 2020-2026 Global News || Analyzed by Top Key Players – Brady Worldwide, Inc., Infocomm Media Development Authority, Zebra Technologies Corp.;

Inventory Tags Market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. The industry analysis report comprises of a number of market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. The global Inventory Tags Market report includes all the company profiles of the major players and brands. Not to mention, this promotional business report is amazingly characterized with the application of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved.

Global inventory tags market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing popularity of the benefits of authentication technologies and the need for track & trace technologies, which are embedded in packaging in the countries like India, China, and other emerging countries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global inventory tag market are Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M, Tyco International Plc., Brady Worldwide, Inc., Infocomm Media Development Authority, Zebra Technologies Corp., Alien Technology, LLC, Checkpoint Systems Inc., Smartrac N.V., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P, Cenveo Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA among others.

Market Definition: Global Inventory Tags Market

A tag is a label which is attached to products for providing information regarding it. An inventory tag is a tag which is attached to inventory items to provide information regarding raw materials, finish goods and other specific information related to the products. Inventory tags helps in easy identification of product type, specification, and quantity. Inventory tags are regarded the most significant component that helps to enhance the general supply chain management effectiveness.

Segmentation: Global Inventory Tags Market

Inventory Tags Market : By Technology

Barcodes

RFID

QR Codes

Inventory Tags Market : By Materials

Metal

Plastic

Paper

Inventory Tags Market : By End-User

Industrial

Retail

Logistic

Others

Inventory Tags Market : By Printing technology

Digital Printing

Flexography

Lithography

Screen Printing

Gravure

Others

Inventory Tags Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Inventory Tags Market:

In November 2018, Resource Label Group, LLC, a leading provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry, acquired Best Label Company. The main aim for this acquisition is to enhance their product portfolio along with providing a high level of product quality and innovative packaging solutions to their customers

In April 2017, CCL Industries acquired two European online digital printing businesses for their Avery unit. This launch would help the company in expanding its product portfolio and to gain high profit from it

Inventory Tags Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of real time tracking system boost the market growth

Increasing demand of fraudulent products can fuel the market growth of inventory tag

Rising awareness among people regarding the advantages of inventory tags can drives the market growth

High accuracy in inventory tracking can increase the market growth

Inventory Tags Market Restraints:

Lack of global standards in inventory tag can hamper the market growth

Technical problems associated with inventory tag can restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Inventory Tags Market

Global inventory tags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of inventory tags market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

