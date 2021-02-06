Investigate Why Natural Gas Liquids Market 2020-2027 Is Flourishing Around the World Including Top Key Vendors – Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Conoco Phillips Company

The global natural gas liquids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2016 to 2022 to reach by 11,468 kilo barrels/day in 2022 from 7,306 kilo barrels/day in 2015. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) are those hydrocarbons in natural gas that are separated from the gas as liquids through various processes and the products thus obtained are majorly ethane, propane, butanes, pentane, and pentane plus. These products can be used for heat, in cooking, as an energy source, laundry dryers, portable stoves, and in motor vehicles.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Conoco Phillips Company, SM Energy, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc, Range Resources Corporation, Statoil ASA

The report analyzes factors affecting Natural Gas Liquids market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Natural Gas Liquids market in these regions.

Key benefits

the report provides an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the world Natural Gas Liquids market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 along with the impacting factors are mentioned in the report.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analyses of the key segments of the market demonstrate the consumption of Natural Gas Liquids market in different applications across different end-user industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices adopted by the leading market players across various geographies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Natural Gas Liquids Market Size

2.2 Natural Gas Liquids Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Natural Gas Liquids Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Natural Gas Liquids Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Natural Gas Liquids Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Natural Gas Liquids Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Natural Gas Liquids Sales by Product

4.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Revenue by Product

4.3 Natural Gas Liquids Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Natural Gas Liquids Breakdown Data by End User

