Ion Implanter Market Latest Advancements and Business Opportunities 2027

Ion implantation is an essential method for the incorporation of dopants into a semiconductor. Implants bombard wafers with foreign atoms to change material properties such as conductivity or structure of crystals. The central part of an implanted device is the beam path in which the ions are produced, concentrated, accelerated, and transmitted to the wafer at high speed. The conductivity of semiconductor devices such as germanium, silicon, and III-VI compounds (e.g., gallium arsenate) is improved by doping them with dopants of form n or p. Diffusion was the most popular process before the 1970s out of the two approaches used for doping semiconductors, distribution, and ion implantation. However, ion-implantation doping procedures are favored for IC fabrication currently.

One of the major factor driving the ion implanter market are rising demand for the electronic device and reliance of the semiconductor industry on the silicon substrates. The continuous growth in demand for the ion implant for plasmatic nanocomposite manufacturing purposes is one of the key drivers for this market to expand. Thus, the increasing need for the noble metal nanoparticle via the ion-implantation process is also expected to catalyze the rising demand for various forms of ion implantation during the forecast period from 2017 to 2027. Moreover, the use of the ion implantation in industrial applications and in the IT industry is also expected to increase demand for the high current implant forms in the coming years. This, in turn, is also expected to positively impact the ion implanter market during the forecast period.

Leading Ion Implanter Market Players:

Advanced Ion Beam Technology Inc.

Amtech Systems Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Intevac Inc.

ion beam services SA

Ionoptika Ltd.

Nissin Electric Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

ULVAC Inc

