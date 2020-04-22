IoT Analytics Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for IoT Analytics and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the IoT Analytics market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the IoT Analytics market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global IoT Analytics Market was valued at USD 5.56 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 65.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Companies covered in this report:

Cisco Systems

IBM Corporation

SAP

Oracle

Microsoft

Google

Dell Technologies

Salesforce.Com

Amazon Web Services

Mnubo

HPE

Teradata

Hitachi