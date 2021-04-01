IoT Devices Market 2018-2027 / Trends, Growth opportunities And Demand

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the IoT Devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million).

The study includes drivers and restraints of the IoT Devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the IoT Devices market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the IoT Devices market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new products & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the IoT Devices market by segmenting the market based on devices, product type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

A rise in the acceptance of cloud computing tools will create lucrative growth avenues for the business over the forecast timeline. In addition to this, the cloud computing platform helps in saving the annual costs of the firm to a large extent, thereby increasing the market earnings.

Swift digitization witnessed in various industries and technological breakthroughs are likely to augment the expansion of the market over the forecast period. However, growing concerns pertaining to privacy & security will obstruct the market growth over the forecast timeline. Apparently, interoperability and lack of guidelines & standardization may result in the hindrances to the business growth during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Based on the devices, the market is sectored into Processor, Connectivity IC, and Sensor. Again, the processor segment is sub-segmented into the microcontroller, digital signal processor, and application processor. The Connectivity IC segment is further divided into wired and wireless.

The sensor segment is sub-classified into a heart rate sensor, humidity sensor, pressure sensor, camera module, and temperature sensor. On the basis of product type, the IoT devices industry is divided into Fitness & Heart Rate Monitor, Smart Bluetooth Trackers, Connected Cars, Refrigerators, Radar, Thermostats, Glasses, Lighting System, and Door Locks. Application-wise, the market is classified into Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Building & Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Connected Health, BFSI, and Manufacturing.

Some of the major players in the business include LG Electronics, Inc., Radio Thermostat Company of America, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Amazon, Ecobee, SAMSUNG, Google LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Nest Labs, Pebble, and Sony Corporation.

