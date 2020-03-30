IoT Gateway Market Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast to 2027

IoT Gateway Market Overview:

IoT (Internet of Things) is witnessing rapid adoption in diverse industry verticals across the globe. IoT gateways are considered as an essential component for carrying traditional as well as next-generation devices to the IoT. IoT gateways perform numerous functions, such as protocol translation, data filtering, device connectivity and security, among others. IoT gateways are devices or software programs which connects cloud and sensors, controllers, intelligent devices. All the data moving from or to the cloud goes through dedicated hardware or software, referred to as the IoT gateway.

Some of the major drivers propelling the growth of the IoT gateway market includes enhanced internet connectivity in technologically developing economies and rising IP address space as well as security solutions offered in IPv6. Further, the IoT gateways market is driven by the increasing adoption of connected devices worldwide. Although, complexity, as well as security and privacy concerns, acts as hindering factors to IoT gateway market. Also, the lack of communication standards and common protocols are challenging factors to the IoT gateway market.

Market Key Players:

Market Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT gateway market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The IoT gateway market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the IoT gateway market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the IoT gateway market in these regions.

