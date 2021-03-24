IoT Healthcare Market Projected to Reach $405.65 billion by 2026 – Royal Philips, Medtronic, Accenture, Cisco, Qualcomm, SAP, Honeywell

IoT Healthcare market is expected to grow from $41.22 billion in 2017 to reach $405.65 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 28.9%. Increasing occurrence rates of chronic disorder, implementation of favorable strict government regulatory rules and evolution of artificial intelligence technology are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, lack of efficiency in deploying IoT solutions, data privacy and security issues and limited technical knowledge are hampering the market.

The Internet of Thing (IoT) is a technology implanted with software, sensors, electronics and network connectivity through which data can be collected and exchanged. It provides better quality care to the patient by simplifying the experience of healthcare. IoT simplify the experience in terms of cost and time saving.

By component, system and software segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Systems & software creates high data security and anatomy to the IoT Healthcare. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR owing to rising number of hospitals and surgical centers in this region.

Some of the key players in the IoT Healthcare market include Royal Philips, Medtronic, IBM, Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Qualcomm Life, NEC Corporation, SAP, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, NXP Semiconductors, Stanley Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., Bosch Software Innovations GmbH and Amazon.com Inc.

Components Covered:

– System and Software

– Services

– Medical Devices

Applications Covered:

– Clinical operation and workflow optimization

– Connected Imaging

– Telemedicine

– Medication Management

– Inpatient Monitoring

– Other Applications

Connectivity Technologies Covered:

– Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

– Cellular

– Near Field Communication (NFC)

– Zigbee

– Wi-Fi

– Satellite

End Users Covered:

– Clinical Research Organizations (CRO)

– Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

– Research and Diagnostic laboratories

– Government and Defense authorities

