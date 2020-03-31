IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market Report 2019: With Essential Analysis of Market, Industry News and Policies by Regions, Top Manufacturers, Types and Applications to 2025 with Market Size and Market Growth

The global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market. The IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global IoT in Intelligent transportation system market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global IoT in

intelligent transportation system market include Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Cubic Transportation Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, TomTom NV, TransCore Holdings, Inc., Verizon Telematics, Microsoft Corporation, Garmin Ltd, NEC Corporation, Watson Internet of Things (IBM), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd. and Iteris Inc.

The global IoT in intelligent transportation system market is segmented as below:

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Component

Hardware Sensors Cameras Screen/Display Networking hardware (Antennas, Routers, Hub, RFID, NFC) Positioning Hardware Other

Software Ticketing Advance driver assistance Traffic management Intelligent Signalling Traffic Analytics Communication Solutions The incident detection Operation Passenger Management Revenue Management Workforce Management Passenger Station/On-Board System Location based information Multimedia Solutions Logistics and Fleet Solutions Management Solutions Tracking Solutions Others

Services Support Service Maintenance and Management Service Installation and Integration Services Others



Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By End-Use Vertical

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market.

Segmentation of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market players.

The IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using IoT in Intelligent Transportation System for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the IoT in Intelligent Transportation System ? At what rate has the global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global IoT in Intelligent Transportation System market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.