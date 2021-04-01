IoT Managed Services Market Thriving Worldwide with | Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Google , Harman International, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys

This IoT Managed Services Market report is the detailed study and analyses of the market trends, market position and market strategies. This IoT Managed Services Market report has been set up by analyzing a present and upcoming market scenario. This report is developed with the best and advanced devices of collecting the data, recording, evaluating and analyzing the market data. IoT Managed Services Market report gives information about the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing for IT industry with the detailed study of the market.

Some of The Leading Players of IoT Managed Services Market: Cisco Systems, Cognizant, Google , Harman International, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services , Wipro

Market Insights

Increasing Demand from the Manufacturing Sector

The increasing adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector is creating a massive demand for IoT managed services and are significantly driving the global IoT managed services market. With the increasing adoption of IoT in the manufacturing sector, most of the manufacturing companies are facing challenges while implementing IoT such as identification of suitable IoT solution, compatibility of IoT devices from different vendors, and others. To resolve this issue, IoT managed services providers offer services such as evaluate, integrate, and deploy IoT solution based on the requirement. For instance, Microsoft offers Azure cloud platform to enable industrial IoT centric device management. To tap the market vendors are highly focused on offering unique services such as smart enterprise control, smart factory and business interconnect services, asset performance management, and others. Currently, the government, manufacturing, and transport & logistics collectively accounted for almost half of the global IoT managed services market by end-use in 2018. Moreover, the transport & logistics market for IoT managed services is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027.

Integration of Managed Security Services with Other Technologies

IoT Managed service providers are integrating new technologies to gain more intelligent insights about the behavior of malware and other threats. Few vendors have network sandboxing technology with its services to gain access to the behavior of malicious activities in a virtual environment. Network sandboxing technology generates huge volumes of reporting information than traditional tools. Advanced automated security event and log correlation rules are applied to filter out the false positives. The real threats are then analyzed using managed security services technology to understand the behavior and business impact of reaming positive threats. A detailed incident report is generated with specific remediation recommendations. This helps service providers to focus on their resources to true incidents rather than on false incidents. Security management services in IoT managed services market are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

