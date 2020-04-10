IoT Security Market to Witness Significant Rise in Revenue During the Forecast Period (2020-2025)

IoT security market is expected to grow from US$ 8.4 Bn in 2017 to US$ 30.9 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.6% between 2017 and 2025.

Network security market comprise largest market share among all five security types and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The demand for network security solutions is highly influenced by rising demand for security solutions for the cloud technology. Also, intensive use of virtualization has raised the vulnerability of networks to certain threats such as, malware or defective processes that are reducing the efficiency of the hypervisor.

Company Profiles :

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Symantec Corporation

ARM Holdings

NXP Semiconductor

INSIDE Secure

Gemalto NV

Trend Micro, Inc. IoT Security market by application is segmented as smart home, connected car, information & communication technology, smart factories, BFSI, smart retail, smart healthcare, smart transportation, wearable and others.