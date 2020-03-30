IP Telephony Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Avaya, NEC

Latest market study on “IP Telephony Market to 2027 by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Hardware (IP Desktop Phones, DECT Phones, and IP Conference Phones); Service (Installation & Maintenance, and Professional Services), Installation Type (Wired and Wireless): Enterprise Size (SME and Large Enterprises) End Users (Residential, Corporate and Governmental Organization) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the IP Telephony market is estimated to account for US$ 25.26 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to account for US$ 63.47 Bn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

In less than two decades the commercial internet has evolved into an indispensable and fundamental need of not only an individual but also of the organizations catering to global markets. Today population of nearly 2.5 Billion is connected to the internet, and by 2020 the count is anticipated to expand two folds. Having such widespread access to commerce, information, and communications the internet services have had a significant impression on myriad industries. Furthermore, the continued expansion of the digital economy is expected to raise the expectation of consumers resulting in uptake of advanced technologies supported by the internet.

The market for IP Telephony is segmented on the basis of the component, which comprises of hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment further comprises of IP Desktop Phones, DECT Phones, IP Conference Phones, and other IP Phones. The softphone segment focuses on software based IP phones, whereas the services segment is grounded on installation & maintenance, and Professional services. The market by the installation is segmented into wired & wireless, whereas by enterprise size it is segment into SME (having less than 500 employees) and large enterprises (More than 500 employees). In our research report, we have considered, end users segment which includes Residential, Corporate, and Government sectors. Looking at the competitively transforming internet telephony landscape the development of more reliable and cost- effective communications solutions is expected to provide the market to barge into the corporate sector and attain significant penetration in the coming years. Next step in respect to evolution of networking for the businesses is one network i.e., converged network which is responsible to handle transmissions of video, data, and voice along with high quality.

There has been constant development in applicant tracking system market. Recently, Panasonic Corporation launched next- generation IP- based communications server for growing enterprises. Also, Yealink Inc. released its new DECT IP phone product W53P, introduced a new huddle room video conferencing solution, the VC200, and released V32, the latest software update to Yealink second- generation video conferencing system and endpoints.

The top companies operating in the field of IP Telephony include Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., NEC Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Yealink Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Polycom, Inc., and Ascom Holding AG among others operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for applicant tracking system to expand over the years in terms of revenue and subscription.

The report segments the global IP telephony market as follows:

Global IP Telephony Market – By Component

Hardware

Softphone

Service

Global IP Telephony Market – By Hardware

DECT Phones

IP Desktop Phones

IP Conference Phones

Others

Global IP Telephony Market – By Service

Installation & Maintenance

Professional Services

Global IP Telephony Market – By Installation Type

Wired

Wireless

Global IP Telephony Market – By Enterprise size

SME

Large Enterprise

Global IP Telephony Market – By End- User

Residential

Corporate

Government Organization

Global Applicant Tracking System Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM

