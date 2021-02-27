Iron and Steel Casting 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Global “Iron and Steel Casting ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Iron and Steel Casting ” market. As per the study, the global “Iron and Steel Casting ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Iron and Steel Casting ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

segmented as follows:

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Material

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Steel

Malleable Iron

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Application

Automotive & Transport

Pipes & Fittings

Pumps & Valves

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of material, the gray iron segment accounted for a major share of the global iron and steel casting market in 2017. High use of gray iron can be ascribed to various factors such as its tensile and yield strength, ductility, impact resistance, and low production cost. However, the share held by the gray iron segment is expected to decline marginally by the end of the forecast period, due to rise in preference for other materials.

On the other hand, shares of ductile iron and steel segments are expected to increase by the end of the forecast period, due to low weight, design, and metallurgical flexibility of ductile iron and steel

Based on application, the automotive & transport sector was the leading consumer of iron and steel casting products across the world in 2017. The automotive & transport segment is expected to gain market share by 2026, due to increasing use of private and public transport across the world.

The share of the pipes & fittings segment is also likely to increase by 2026, due to use of pipes and fittings made of iron and steel in industries such as power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a major share of the global iron and steel casting market in 2017. Its share is expected to increase by 2026. This is because a wide range of iron and steel casting products are used in the region in order to manufacture end-products ranging from automotive components to appliances. Asia Pacific has several manufacturing facilities, wherein iron and steel casting products are required.

The global iron and steel casting market is likely to expand at a slow pace, largely because it is a mature market and substitutes such as aluminum are available

What information does the report on the “Iron and Steel Casting ” market offer to the readers?

Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various market segments including, end use, region, product type.

An extensive assessment of the various factors expected to influence the dynamics of the global and regional “Iron and Steel Casting ” market through the forecast period.

Recent mergers, acquisition, collaborations, and regional and domestic company expansions

Influence of the evolving regulations and technological advancements on the overall prospects of the global “Iron and Steel Casting ” market

Complete assessment of the year-on-year growth of the “Iron and Steel Casting ” market in terms of value, share, and volume

Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment

What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Iron and Steel Casting ” market through the forecast period?

Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?

What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Iron and Steel Casting market”?

Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?

How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?

