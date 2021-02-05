Iron Casting Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026|Brakes India, Dandong Foundry, Grede

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Iron Casting market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Iron Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Iron Casting market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Iron Casting market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Iron Casting market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Iron Casting market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Iron Casting market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Iron Casting Market Research Report: Brakes India, Dandong Foundry, Grede, Grupo Industrial Saltillo, Hinduja Foundries, Hitachi Metals, OSCO Industries, ACAST, Benton Foundry, Brantingham Manufacturing, Decatur Foundry, Hua Dong Teksid, Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory

Global Iron Casting Market Segmentation by Product: Gray ironDuctile ironMalleable iron

Global Iron Casting Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive SegmentIndustrial Machinery SegmentInfrastructure and Construction Machines

Each segment of the global Iron Casting market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Iron Casting market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Iron Casting market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Iron Casting market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Iron Casting market?

• What will be the size of the global Iron Casting market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Iron Casting market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Iron Casting market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Iron Casting market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Iron Casting market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Iron Casting market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Iron Casting Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Iron Casting Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Iron Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Gray iron

1.4.3 Ductile iron

1.4.4 Malleable iron

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Iron Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive Segment

1.5.3 Industrial Machinery Segment

1.5.4 Infrastructure and Construction Machines

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Iron Casting Production

2.1.1 Global Iron Casting Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Iron Casting Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Iron Casting Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Iron Casting Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Iron Casting Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Iron Casting Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Iron Casting Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Iron Casting Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Iron Casting Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Iron Casting Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Iron Casting Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Iron Casting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Iron Casting Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Iron Casting Production by Regions

4.1 Global Iron Casting Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Iron Casting Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Iron Casting Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Iron Casting Production

4.2.2 United States Iron Casting Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Iron Casting Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Iron Casting Production

4.3.2 Europe Iron Casting Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Iron Casting Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Iron Casting Production

4.4.2 China Iron Casting Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Iron Casting Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Iron Casting Production

4.5.2 Japan Iron Casting Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Iron Casting Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Iron Casting Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Iron Casting Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Iron Casting Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Iron Casting Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Iron Casting Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Iron Casting Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Iron Casting Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Iron Casting Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Iron Casting Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Iron Casting Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Iron Casting Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Iron Casting Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Iron Casting Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Iron Casting Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Iron Casting Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Iron Casting Revenue by Type

6.3 Iron Casting Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Iron Casting Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Iron Casting Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Iron Casting Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Brakes India

8.1.1 Brakes India Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iron Casting

8.1.4 Iron Casting Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Dandong Foundry

8.2.1 Dandong Foundry Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iron Casting

8.2.4 Iron Casting Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Grede

8.3.1 Grede Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iron Casting

8.3.4 Iron Casting Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Grupo Industrial Saltillo

8.4.1 Grupo Industrial Saltillo Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iron Casting

8.4.4 Iron Casting Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Hinduja Foundries

8.5.1 Hinduja Foundries Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iron Casting

8.5.4 Iron Casting Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Hitachi Metals

8.6.1 Hitachi Metals Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iron Casting

8.6.4 Iron Casting Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 OSCO Industries

8.7.1 OSCO Industries Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iron Casting

8.7.4 Iron Casting Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 ACAST

8.8.1 ACAST Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iron Casting

8.8.4 Iron Casting Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Benton Foundry

8.9.1 Benton Foundry Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iron Casting

8.9.4 Iron Casting Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Brantingham Manufacturing

8.10.1 Brantingham Manufacturing Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Iron Casting

8.10.4 Iron Casting Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Decatur Foundry

8.12 Hua Dong Teksid

8.13 Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Iron Casting Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Iron Casting Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Iron Casting Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Iron Casting Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Iron Casting Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Iron Casting Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Iron Casting Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Iron Casting Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Iron Casting Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Iron Casting Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Iron Casting Upstream Market

11.1.1 Iron Casting Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Iron Casting Raw Material

11.1.3 Iron Casting Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Iron Casting Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Iron Casting Distributors

11.5 Iron Casting Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

