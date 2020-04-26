Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Market 2018 Analysis By Top Companies are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Cordis Corporation, Philips, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Genentech, Merck, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim

Global Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Market is expected to reach USD 42.17 billion by 2025, from USD 22.78 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Analysis:

The global ischemic cerebral stroke market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global continuous glucose monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

For instance, Stempeutics Research Pvt.,Ltd.(Bangalore) developed a drug Stempeucel which is expected to show efficient results in the forecast period leading to the growth of ischemic cerebral stroke market. Currently, Stempeucel is under phase II clinical trials for treatment of ischemic cerebral stroke.

Global Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Market By Drug Type ( Anticoagulation Therapy, Revascularization, Reperfusion, Antiplatelet, Neuroprotective), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Palliative Care, Ambulatory Surgery Centers),Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Market

Some of the major players operating in the global ischemic cerebral stroke market are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. , GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Genentech, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG , Boehringer Ingelheim , Sanofi, Covidien plc , Philips Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd , Biogen, Daiichi Sankyo , Pfizer Inc., ThromboGenics NV, Vernalis plc, Neurotec Pharma SL.

Market Definition:

Ischemic cerebral stroke is the disease in which blood vessels supplies to brain are blocked due to the formation of blood clots which is a cause loss of neurologic function. The symptoms of ischemic cerebral stroke are abrupt onset of hemiparesis, quadriparesis and monoparesis, monocular visual loss, diplopia, visual field deficits, hemisensory deficits, dysarthria, facial droop, vertigo, ataxia, nystagmus, aphasia and decrease in the level of consciousness. According to the American Heart Association, in 2016, approximately 795,000 people suffered from stroke in U.S. Stroke is the major cause of approximately 130,000 people death in a year. According to the World Health Organization, 15 million people suffers stroke worldwide each year. Of these, 5 million die and another 5 million are permanently disabled. High blood pressure contributes to more than 12.7 million strokes worldwide wherein Europe averages approximately 650,000 stroke deaths occurred annually. In the ischemic stroke treatment drug type segment, warfarin is the highest revenue generating class of drug. Due to the increasing incidence of ischemic cerebral stoke disease worldwide drives the ischemic cerebral stroke market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the number of cerebral stroke cases.

High prices for AIS therapy.

Increase prevalence of acute ischemic strokes.

Limited availability of efficient drugs is restricting the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global ischemic stroke market is segmented based on drug type, testing, end user, geography.

Based on drug type the market is segmented into anticoagulation therapy, revascularization, reperfusion, antiplatelet, neuroprotective. On the basis of anticoagulation therapy, the market is classified into

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2015, Silk Road Medical, Inc.(U.S) got the FDA 510(K) approval for Anti-Stroke Enroute Device.

In 2015, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB(Sweden), entered into collaboration with BBB therapeutics, for development of the NVP014 drug candidate used in the treatment of ischemic strokes.

