Isocyanates Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Isocyanates market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Isocyanates market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Isocyanates market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Isocyanates market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Isocyanates market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Isocyanates market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Isocyanates market.

Stringent, Government Imposed Regulations to Slow Down Growth Statistics

The usage of isocyanates in industries is known to pose several occupational health hazards, including skin irritation, breathlessness, with prolonged exposure to leading to asthma. The Occupation Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) puts forward permissible exposure limit of 20 ppb for MDI (Methylene diphenyl di-isocyanate) and other technical guidelines on dealing with exposure. Phosgene utilized in isocyanate manufacturing is proving to be detrimental to the ecosystem and carries serious health risks to human health. In addition, isocyanates pose serious occupational health risks, including irritation of the skin, wheezing, cough, and extended isocyanate exposure may also contribute to asthma. The environmental and health risks associated with isocyanates are one of the main variables that restrict the market growth for isocyanates.

“Green” Polyurethanes from Renewable Isocyanates to Be the New Norm

Development of bio-based isocyanates is expected to further drive market growth since crude oil is typically used to generate isocyanates and its pricing on the worldwide market changes the amount in the context of manufacturing. This has resulted in the current market growth of the bio-based isocyanates. Suppliers and suppliers engaged in infrastructure apps are anticipated to benefit greatly from consumer markets as the boom in developing economies in these industries will boost the demand for products based on it.

East Asia Leads with More Than 1/3rd of the Market Share in the Global Isocyanates Market

East Asia is anticipated to see substantial development within the global isocyanates market over the forecast period, with developing economies such as China and India driving the bulk of demand. Flourishing end-use sectors such as building & construction, consumer electronics, and automotive in China and India's emerging markets are anticipated to complement market growth in the Asia Pacific over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to record moderate demand over the forecast period mainly as a result of increased regulatory involvement by organizations such as EPA (the United States Environmental Protection Agency) on MDI and TDI (Toluene di-isocyanate)-related environmental and health impacts. Due to several strict environmental regulations and low development in end-use sectors, Europe is expected to develop at a reduced pace.

Global Isocyanates Market – Enhanced Production Capacity to Act as a Growth Lever

Supply and demand commerce within the global isocyanates market is generally balanced for some raw materials except for MDI which requires more production capacity by 2020. The global isocyanates market is moderately consolidated with a few chemical industry giants capturing a large part of the market share. Proprietary technology is a barrier to entry and several other small and medium scale competitors are contending for the top spot through capacity expansion. In 2017, Vencronex, a frontrunner within the isocyanates market, expanded its aliphatic isocyanate plant in Thailand. German chemical giant BASF expanded its capacity for the production of hardeners at its Ludwigshafen site in Germany. Dow Chemical partnered with several companies including Univar Solutions, to channel its isocyanates offerings throughout North America and Europe. New competitors are working on developing new isocyanate free alternatives from renewable isocyanates and bio-based white dextrins.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Isocyanates market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Isocyanates market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Isocyanates market?

How will the global Isocyanates market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Isocyanates market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Isocyanates market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Isocyanates market throughout the forecast period?

